Fantasy Football League 2025-26 – Enter Now

INTRODUCTION TO FANTASY NON-LEAGUE

Welcome to the third season of Fantasy Football League. It will cost you only £5 to enter and that is for the whole of the 2025/26 Season. The FFL 2025/26 entry deadline will be Noon on Sunday 31st August 2025. Fantasy Football League is based on the very successful Fantasy Non-League competition that I have run in the Non-League Paper for over twenty years.

You will be able to view your teams progress throughout the season in The Football Paper and on my website with weekly updates on either Saturday evening or Sunday morning.

My website can be found at https://iwfantasyfootball.yolasite.com/ .

TWO WAYS TO PAY:

ENTER AND PAY VIA CHEQUE / DOWNLOAD FORM

ENTER AND PAY ONLINE

Pay £5 to enter and then you will get the link to the online form to enter.

Entry Fee Team Entry £5.00 GBP Team Name

Once again, the EARLY ENTRY BONUS will be in play. Those of you who play the Fantasy Non-League competition will be very familiar with this concept.

So, how does the Early Entry Bonus work? Well, if you are brave enough to enter the competition before NOON on Saturday 2nd August 2025 you will receive an EARLY ENTRY BONUS of 500 points. The game starts on that Saturday, and all players start accumulating points from that Saturday 10th August 2025 whether they have entered before the start of the season or just before the deadline on the 31st of August 2025. Hence the 500pts if you enter before a ball is kicked.

I still get emails and calls from Fantasy Non-League players commentating on the fact that we allow people to enter the competition nearly four weeks into the season. The reason for this is that The Football Paper does not appear until early August 2025. Ideally, it would be better to start the competition before the season starts but if we did, we would miss a lot of possible players. My normal answer to everyone that asks this question is everyone can either put their entry in before the season starts or before the deadline at the end of August 2025. In fact, I know that many players in the Fantasy Non-League enter at least two teams one before the season starts and one before the 31st of August deadline when they have had a chance to study the form of the first three weeks or so of the season.

There will be Manager of the Month awards, through the season. The top three teams and the bottom team each month with receive a cash prize. In total, there will be eight Manager of the Month awards with the last one being April 2026. The first Manager of the Month will be September 2025.

At the End of the Season there will be cash prizes for the top three places and a prize which is personally my favourite, and that prize will be for finishing in bottom spot, so why not enter two teams one to win it and one to lose it. I have discovered in Fantasy Non-League that it is in fact harder to finish bottom than it is to finish in first place.

Every season I like to make a few changes to the competition and this season is no different. This season there will be just two changes. (So please make sure to take note of the changes).

The first change is the introduction of a Super Joker. At the moment you have to pick 5 jokers these are of course 5 teams that you originally picked as your 24 named teams. These 5 jokers give you double points for those 5 teams. So now you need to pick your Super Joker which must be 1 of your original 5 jokers. This will mean that you will receive treble points for that team. However, there is a caveat to this and that is the team that you pick as your Super Joker cannot be substituted. So that team will stay with you for the whole season so pick wisely.

The second change is to do with the play-offs. Every team that makes the play-offs will now receive 50 bonus points. Then the actual play-off winners in each of the leagues will receive 100pts for gaining promotion. (These points are awarded whether you have substituted a team in or not).

The Rules for Fantasy Football-League 2025/26: – (Please read these very carefully).

You will need to choose 4 teams from each of the six leagues. (Which will give you a total of 24 teams). You must also pick 5 FFL JOKER TEAMS from the 24 teams you have already picked. Those 5 teams will receive double points throughout the season. Also as mentioned above you now need to pick a Super Joker. This team will receive treble points and remember that you can’t substitute the team you have picked as the Super Joker. That will include all bonuses awarded during the season it will also include the End of Season bonuses (this only applies if you keep your FFL Jokers for the whole of the season). Remember the FFL Joker teams must be teams you have already picked.

Also, if you wish you can pick 5 substitute teams, but these 5 teams must be on your FFL 2025/26 Entry Form. (More on the substitutes later in this season’s rules).

Points allocation, in all the six leagues.

League & Cup games:

Home win = 10pts + goals Away win = 20pts + goals

Home Draw = 2pt + goals Away Draw = 4pts + goals

Home Defeat = -10pts Away defeats = -5pts

Every goal scored = 1pt (This counts if your team wins, draws or loses).

Every goal conceded (Win & Defeat only) -1pt.

Goal Bonus Points = 5pts (This is awarded if your teams score 4 or more goals).

Clean Sheet Bonus = 5pts (This is awarded for both wins and 0-0 draws).

Concede 4 goals = -5pts (This does not apply to drawn games).

(Two-legged ties count as two separate games. Cup replays that go to penalties. The penalties are only used to decide the winner. No points are awarded for the penalties scored).

Bonus points for reaching various rounds in each Cup competition:

For reaching the FA Cup 1st round proper and each round beyond = 25pts. (This only applies for the National League, National North & South).

For reaching the FA Cup 3rd round proper and each round beyond = 25pts. (This applies to all the leagues expect The Championship)

For reaching the Quarterfinals and each round beyond in all the cups that are involved in the competition which are listed below = 25pts. (This applies to all six leagues in the FFL 2025/26 Season).

League Leaders & Bottom Club bonus:

At the end of each month up to and including April 2026 the top three teams leading each of the six leagues will be awarded 30pts, 15pts & 7pts respectively. The bottom three teams of the six leagues will be awarded -30pts, -15pts & -7pts respectively. (Please remember and this is important these bonus points will only count towards the main FFL season total and not the Manager of the Month points).

Manager of the Month Bonus Points.

Each month the top three best performing teams for each individual month in each of the six leagues will be awarded 30pts, 15pts & 7pts respectively. The bottom worst performing three teams each month will receive -30pts, -15pts & -7pts respectively (These bonus points only count in the Manager of the Month calculations).

Play-Off Games:

The actual Play-Off games themselves will be awarded points as if they were league games. All the teams that reach their respective Play-Offs will receive 50pts. The Play-Off Final winners will be awarded 100pts for gaining promotion. (These points will be awarded at the end of the season).

End of Season Bonus Points: (These points will be awarded at the end of the FFL Season in May 2026).

All League Champions will receive 250pts for winning their respective leagues. Second place will get 125pts and third place will receive 60pts.

The bottom team in each league at the end of the season will be awarded -250pts. Second from bottom -125pts and third from bottom -60pts.

Cup Winners will receive 250pts for the FA Cup & League Cup and 150pts for the other Cups.

Play-Off Winners will receive 100pts.

Remember if your FFL Joker team get these bonuses they will be doubled, for example a league winner picked in August 2025 at the start of the FFL Season will win you 500pts. If that team is your Super Joker, it would be a massive 750pts.

Substituted teams will be awarded half the End of Season bonus points & the full Play-Off bonuses.

The following Leagues and Cup competitions will be involved in this season’s Fantasy Football League: –

The Championship - FA Cup & EFL Cup

League One - FA Cup, EFL Cup & EFL Trophy

League Two - FA Cup, EFL Cup & EFL Trophy

National League - FA Cup and FA Trophy.

National North - FA Cup and FA Trophy.

National South - FA Cup and FA Trophy.

Use of Substitutions.

As stated above you can select five substitutes on your FFL 2025/26 Entry Forms and out of those five substitutes you can use all five substitutes. There will be only one substitution window and that will be during the month of December 2025 with your selected changes taking effect from 1st January 2026. Details on how to use your substitutions will be released nearer the time during the month of November 2025. Please also note you can change your FFL Joker Teams on the 1st of January 2026 if you so wish, but this will count as one of your Substitutions. Remember that the team you pick to be your Super Joker cannot be substituted.

FFL HELPDESK – 07909993854/EMAIL – [email protected]

My Fantasy Website – FANTASY FOOTBALL LEAGUE 2023/24 (iwfantasyfootball.yolasite.com)