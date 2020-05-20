Chadwell Heath Spartans are playing Happy Families

Chadwell Heath Spartans were set-up by the Hunwicks family

By John Lyons

Promotion ‘without the glory’ could yet be the end result for a family-inspired team at the end of their tumultuous first season.

Chairman Neil Hunwicks, 55, and his three sons Aaron, 28, Ray, 33, and Niru, 39, set up Chadwell Heath Spartans last summer. It could hardly have been more of a family affair as Aaron took on the role of player/manager, Ray filled in as player/secretary and Niru as coach/treasurer.

Neil said: “I had worked as a volunteer and committee member for a club in the Essex Senior League and my youngest son had played at that level, so we had a little bit of experience.

“We started with a blank sheet of paper, no players, no kit, no sponsors and no ground, but we had a vision.

“We wanted to attract youngsters to keep them off the streets and out of trouble, and belong to something, but we also wanted senior players who had left the game for family reasons or fallen out of love with the game.”

It clearly worked. They won 13 of their opening 14 league games of the season to close in on the Essex Alliance League Division Three title – but then the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown threw a spanner in the works.

“The frustrating thing for us was that we had had a couple of games called off just before the lockdown came in,” explained Neil, who also deals with the east London club’s media duties.

“If we had played them, and won, no-one could have caught us.

“It was a massive amount of work to set things up and we were quite late coming into it. It’s a big family affair on and off the pitch and behind the scenes it’s all of us.

“We never thought we would be in this position, it was a real bonus, but it was just snatched away at the last minute. I was gutted for all the players.”

But there could yet be a silver lining. The Spartans are through to the semi-finals of their divisional cup and the league are still keen to conclude the competition if possible, potentially in August.

And promotion may also follow. Despite the season being voided, the league have stated that teams will be moved up (and down) divisions based on their performances during the campaign.

“There will be a meeting in the future when the league will finalise what happens,” added Neil. “We can’t claim to be league champions, but we do stand a very good chance of still getting promoted – just without the glory!”

If they do, it will be a good time for a family celebration…

