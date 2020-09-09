Non-League Finals Day capped at 1,000 fans by government

Posted on by in Features with

The government is to reduce the number of people that can attend sporting events to pilot the safe return of spectators to 1,000 in light of the increase in the number of positive coronavirus cases – including FA Non-League Finals Day.

While a number of successful pilots have already been held in football, rugby, cricket and snooker, given the overall national Covid situation pilots will now be limited in number.

The change will come into effect from tomorrow for all sports pilots due to happen this month. The delayed Non-League Finals Day is scheduled to take place at Wembley on Sunday, September 27 as one of the test events.

Concord Rangers booked their place in the Buildbase FA Trophy final last weekend after beating Halesowen Town 2-1. They will take on the winners of Notts County and Harrogate Town, which is die to be played next week behind closed doors.

Northern League sides Hebburn Town and Consett are due to face off in the Buildbase FA Vase after they won their semi-finals against Corinthian and Bitton, respectively.

The government will also make a decision on whether fans can return to sports stadia socially distanced on 1 October and if people will be able to attend business conferences and events from that date.

Organised grassroots sport will be able to continue in a covid-secure way to help people stay fit and healthy. This includes organised team sports, Parkrun and exercise classes in gyms and leisure centres.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “In light of increasing transmission rates, the Government is reviewing the proposed sports and business events pilots ahead of the 1 October and we will unfortunately need to scale some back.

“We know fans and audiences are eager to return, and jobs depend on this too, so work continues around the clock on the moonshot project with the ambition of having audiences back much closer to normal by Christmas, if safe to do so.”

The government announced the latest sporting events to pilot the safe return of spectators on 26 August and was clear that they would only take place if the latest scientific and medical advice allowed for them to proceed in a Covid-secure way.

This includes upholding social distancing in queues, minimising the risk of any pinch points or crowding and recording people’s data to assist NHS Test and Trace.

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Buildbase, Concord Rangers, FA Trophy, FA Vase, Non-League Finals Day