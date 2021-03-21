Sun, sea, sand and fresh hopes – Anguilla manager Stern John searching for Non-League talent

By Matt Badcock
BUILDING FOR SUCCESS: The Anguilla squad train on the beach and this week will play Dominican Republic at Inter Miami, inset bottom
PICTURE: Alamy
WITH its golden sands and crystal clear waters, the small Caribbean island of Anguilla might not appear to be at the centre of a football revolution that is being turbo-charged by Non-League footballers.
After all, Anguilla are ranked 209th out of 210 FIFA nations, have only won once in 20 years and, in one of their most recent outings, lost 15-0 to Trinidad & Tobago.
But, under the leadership of new manager Stern John, a t...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login