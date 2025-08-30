FA Competitions/More News
The FA on Non-League game: Working to better Step 5 and 6 is a priority
The Football Association have once again opened their doors for an in-depth chat on the National League System.
Which teams will compete in the Emirates FA Cup Second Qualifying Round?
The road to Wembley rolled on this weekend as the Emirates FA Cup First Qualifying Round wrapped up – and the draw for the next stage has now been made.
Which FA Cup First Qualifying Round tie can you watch live on TV this weekend?
It’s a big occasion for Tadley Calleva this Saturday as they welcome Weymouth to Barlows Park, with live Emirates FA Cup coverage on BBC Sport shining a spotlight on the club.
FA Cup Factfile: Cup’s top ten set their sights on record run
FA Cup Factfile gives us the facts and figures as Step 3 clubs from the Trident Leagues join the FA Cup alongside the 136 other clubs which progressed from the preliminary round.
Which non-league teams will take part in the FA Cup First Qualifying Round?
The draw has been made for the 2025/26 Emirates FA Cup First Qualifying Round, which is set to take place on Saturday 30 August.