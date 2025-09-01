Which teams will compete in the Emirates FA Cup Second Qualifying Round?

The road to Wembley rolled on this weekend as the Emirates FA Cup First Qualifying Round wrapped up – and the draw for the next stage has now been made.

Eighty ties will be played across the weekend of Saturday 13 September, with clubs at this stage battling not only for progress but also a £3,375 prize pot – losers will still pocket £1,125.

There are still 23 replays to settle on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before the full line-up is confirmed – but plenty of standout fixtures are already locked in.

Which fixtures are catching the eye this round?

Enfield v Enfield Town – you couldn’t make it up: Enfield against Enfield Town. Born out of the old club’s decline, Town have become the standard-bearer, but this cup derby carries all the spice of split loyalties and local bragging rights.

AFC Fylde v Bamber Bridge – Fylde, relegated from the National League last season, face dangerous local opposition one tier lower. The Cup loves a banana skin, and this has all the ingredients.

Bracknell Town or Dartford v Tadley Calleva – Step 5 Tadley Calleva are dreaming of another cup upset with their record-breaking appearance in the second qualifying round.

Folkestone Invicta v Maidstone United – A Kent derby with bite. Can Invicta turn over their higher-league neighbours?

A number of other National League North and South heavyweights also look to avoid early shocks.

The second round qualifying is one step closer to the stage where National League clubs will enter, and the dream of a proper cup run starts to feel real.

The draw in full

FC United of Manchester v Chadderton

Macclesfield v Atherton LR

Curzon Ashton v Hebburn Town

Stalybridge Celtic v Chester

Congleton Town v Chorley

Silsden or Bootle v Darlington

Radcliffe v Southport

West Auckland Town v Spennymoor Town

Hyde United or Prescot Cables v Whitby Town

South Shields v Guiseley

Dunston v Stocksbridge Park Steels

Pickering Town v Runcorn Linnets

AFC Fylde v Bamber Bridge

Avro or Nantwich Town v Trafford

Newcastle Blue Star v Marine

Morpeth Town v Witton Albion or Shildon

Hallam or Ashton United v Scarborough Athletic

Racing Club Warwick v Evesham United

Worcester City or Chasetown v Banbury United

AFC Telford United v Kidderminster Harriers

Alvechurch v Leamington

Bourne Town or Shepshed Dynamo v Stamford

Gainsborough Trinity v Rushall Olympic

Boston Town or Sporting Khalsa v Hereford

Coleshill Town v Hednesford Town

Buxton v Redditch United

Spalding United v Alfreton Town

Quorn v Kettering Town

Matlock Town v Carlton Town

Harborough Town or Leek Town v Worksop Town

Grimsby Borough v Halesowen Town or Stratford Town

Sutton Coldfield Town or Abbey Hulton United v Stourbridge

Royston Town v Brentwood Town

Bury Town v Woodford Town

Potters Bar Town or Hitchin Town v St Albans City

Leiston v Hackney Wick

Mulbarton Wanderers v Witham Town

Bedford Town v Dagenham & Redbridge

Enfield v Enfield Town

Chesham United v King’s Lynn Town

Chelmsford City v Hertford Town

AFC Sudbury v Aveley

Hemel Hempstead Town v Real Bedford or Bishop’s Stortford

Peterborough Sports v Hornchurch

Needham Market v Eynesbury Rovers

Waltham Abbey v Gorleston

Maldon & Tiptree v Stanway Rovers

Billericay Town v Berkhamsted

Ashford United v Chatham Town

Welling United v Slough Town

Folkestone Invicta v Maidstone United

Farnborough v Dover Athletic

Dorking Wanderers v Carshalton Athletic or Wingate & Finchley

Eastbourne Borough v Epsom & Ewell

Burgess Hill Town v Farnham Town

Jersey Bulls v Worthing

Cray Wanderers or Hanwell Town v Bedfont Sports Club

Chertsey Town v Cray Valley (PM)

Westfield v Horsham

Bracknell Town or Dartford v Tadley Calleva

Hayes & Yeading United or Whitehawk v Walton & Hersham

Maidenhead United v Faversham Town or Hastings United

Ebbsfleet United v Ashford Town (Middx)

Soul Tower Hamlets v Flackwell Heath

Deal Town v Egham Town

Whitstable Town v Chichester City

Hampton & Richmond Borough v AFC Croydon Athletic

Steyning Town Community v Tonbridge Angels

Winchester City or Fareham Town v Sholing

Taunton Town v Weston Super Mare

Wimborne Town v Bath City

Brixham v Dorchester Town

Gloucester City or AFC Portchester v Chippenham Town

Salisbury v Laverstock & Ford

Gosport Borough v Didcot Town or Poole Town

AFC Totton v Torquay United

Hungerford Town v Swindon Supermarine

Merthyr Town v Torpoint Athletic

Westbury United or Yate Town v Oxford City

Shaftesbury or Exmouth Town v Frome Town

