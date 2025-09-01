Which teams will compete in the Emirates FA Cup Second Qualifying Round?

The road to Wembley rolled on this weekend as the Emirates FA Cup First Qualifying Round wrapped up – and the draw for the next stage has now been made.
Eighty ties will be played across the weekend of Saturday 13 September, with clubs at this stage battling not only for progress but also a £3,375 prize pot – losers will still pocket £1,125.
There are still 23 replays to settle on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before the full line-up is confirmed – but plenty of standout fixtures are already locked in.
Which fixtures are catching the eye this round?
Enfield v Enfield Town – you couldn’t make it up: Enfield against Enfield Town. Born out of the old club’s decline, Town have become the standard-bearer, but this cup derby carries all the spice of split loyalties and local bragging rights.
AFC Fylde v Bamber Bridge – Fylde, relegated from the National League last season, face dangerous local opposition one tier lower. The Cup loves a banana skin, and this has all the ingredients.
Bracknell Town or Dartford v Tadley Calleva – Step 5 Tadley Calleva are dreaming of another cup upset with their record-breaking appearance in the second qualifying round.
Folkestone Invicta v Maidstone United – A Kent derby with bite. Can Invicta turn over their higher-league neighbours?
A number of other National League North and South heavyweights also look to avoid early shocks.
The second round qualifying is one step closer to the stage where National League clubs will enter, and the dream of a proper cup run starts to feel real.
The draw in full
FC United of Manchester v Chadderton
Macclesfield v Atherton LR
Curzon Ashton v Hebburn Town
Stalybridge Celtic v Chester
Congleton Town v Chorley
Silsden or Bootle v Darlington
Radcliffe v Southport
West Auckland Town v Spennymoor Town
Hyde United or Prescot Cables v Whitby Town
South Shields v Guiseley
Dunston v Stocksbridge Park Steels
Pickering Town v Runcorn Linnets
AFC Fylde v Bamber Bridge
Avro or Nantwich Town v Trafford
Newcastle Blue Star v Marine
Morpeth Town v Witton Albion or Shildon
Hallam or Ashton United v Scarborough Athletic
Racing Club Warwick v Evesham United
Worcester City or Chasetown v Banbury United
AFC Telford United v Kidderminster Harriers
Alvechurch v Leamington
Bourne Town or Shepshed Dynamo v Stamford
Gainsborough Trinity v Rushall Olympic
Boston Town or Sporting Khalsa v Hereford
Coleshill Town v Hednesford Town
Buxton v Redditch United
Spalding United v Alfreton Town
Quorn v Kettering Town
Matlock Town v Carlton Town
Harborough Town or Leek Town v Worksop Town
Grimsby Borough v Halesowen Town or Stratford Town
Sutton Coldfield Town or Abbey Hulton United v Stourbridge
Royston Town v Brentwood Town
Bury Town v Woodford Town
Potters Bar Town or Hitchin Town v St Albans City
Leiston v Hackney Wick
Mulbarton Wanderers v Witham Town
Bedford Town v Dagenham & Redbridge
Enfield v Enfield Town
Chesham United v King’s Lynn Town
Chelmsford City v Hertford Town
AFC Sudbury v Aveley
Hemel Hempstead Town v Real Bedford or Bishop’s Stortford
Peterborough Sports v Hornchurch
Needham Market v Eynesbury Rovers
Waltham Abbey v Gorleston
Maldon & Tiptree v Stanway Rovers
Billericay Town v Berkhamsted
Ashford United v Chatham Town
Welling United v Slough Town
Folkestone Invicta v Maidstone United
Farnborough v Dover Athletic
Dorking Wanderers v Carshalton Athletic or Wingate & Finchley
Eastbourne Borough v Epsom & Ewell
Burgess Hill Town v Farnham Town
Jersey Bulls v Worthing
Cray Wanderers or Hanwell Town v Bedfont Sports Club
Chertsey Town v Cray Valley (PM)
Westfield v Horsham
Bracknell Town or Dartford v Tadley Calleva
Hayes & Yeading United or Whitehawk v Walton & Hersham
Maidenhead United v Faversham Town or Hastings United
Ebbsfleet United v Ashford Town (Middx)
Soul Tower Hamlets v Flackwell Heath
Deal Town v Egham Town
Whitstable Town v Chichester City
Hampton & Richmond Borough v AFC Croydon Athletic
Steyning Town Community v Tonbridge Angels
Winchester City or Fareham Town v Sholing
Taunton Town v Weston Super Mare
Wimborne Town v Bath City
Brixham v Dorchester Town
Gloucester City or AFC Portchester v Chippenham Town
Salisbury v Laverstock & Ford
Gosport Borough v Didcot Town or Poole Town
AFC Totton v Torquay United
Hungerford Town v Swindon Supermarine
Merthyr Town v Torpoint Athletic
Westbury United or Yate Town v Oxford City
Shaftesbury or Exmouth Town v Frome Town
