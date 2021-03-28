Oh the irony of debating a 3G future

FANS’ FORUM

I COULDN’T help but notice the irony of two very different stories in the same edition of The Non-League Paper on March 21.At one end of the spectrum, Sutton United were reported to be facing up to the prospect of having to dig up their 3G pitch and replace it with grass if they win promotion to the EFL, where artificial surfaces are banned.And yet, at the other, Marine were said to be planning to install a new 3G pitch this summer after their money-spinning run in this season’s FA Cup.Having such a facility is a huge boost, both for clubs who install...