County aim is to do it for Connor

FANS’ FORUM

POPULAR FIGURE: Stockport County’s Connor JenningsWHEN Stockport County started to put together what was expected to be a challenging squad, one of the marquee signings was Connor Jennings.His excellent overall creative play has made him a hugely popular figure at Prenton Park.On behalf of County fans everywhere, can I offer the prayers and support to Connor as he begins his fight to overcome his cancer.Let’s hope to see him back in a County shirt– hopefully in League 2 next season.KIERON HARDMAN via email

