We’ll watch from the car boot, DCMS

FANS’ FORUM

Dear DCMS

THANK you for your latest guidance issued less than a week before grassroots football returned in a safe environment.

Grassroots football is run by those all-too-few volunteers all committed to the same thing – the safe return of football.

Therefore, the guidance must be clear, consistent, and easily understood by these volunteers, so thank you so much for having these people in the forefront of your minds. After all, they are the ones who need to make your contradictory, last-minute guidance actually work.

Both your department and the Football Association confirmed t...