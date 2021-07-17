There’s just something odd going on

FANS’ FORUM

THE National League have hardly covered themselves in glory in the last 18 months so it’s even more puzzling why they’re starting with odd numbers in both the National League and National League South.In the top-flight, Eastleigh have no game on the opening day, while Chesterfield and Notts County lose out on lucrative Christmas fixtures.In the South, poor old Hungerford miss out on the opening day and on Boxing Day.Surely Dover could have been relegated to balance the leagues up or Ebbsfleet could have been given their place back after being relegate...