Scots have their house in order, finally

FANS’ FORUM

IN 2013-14, the Scottish FA created a Non-League pyramid system, when a newly created Lowland League and the existing Highland League both became (Tier 5) ‘feeder’ leagues beneath the Scottish League’s (SPFL) Division Two (Tier 4), with relegation from, and promotion to, the SPFL.During the last eight seasons since, Non-League clubs in the west and north of Scotland had chosen not to join the pyramid, despite years of discussion. This all changed in 2020-21, when all of the former Scottish Junior (West Region) League clubs decided to form a new ...