Watch: Non League Paper Roundup – Oldham vs Southend Reaction and Summer transfer news

The Non-League Paper has launched its brand-new YouTube series, bringing non-league fans closer to the biggest stories, debates, and developments in the game.

In the first-ever episode of the Non League Paper Roundup, our resident non-league experts Matt Badcock and Jon Couch dive into the thrilling National League play-off final between Oldham Athletic and Southend United, as well as the key summer transfer moves already shaping next season.

The episode opens with a detailed reaction to the Latics’ dramatic extra-time win at Wembley, sealing their return to the Football League under the guidance of Micky Mellon.

The hosts pay tribute to Mellon’s remarkable track record and the pivotal moment provided by James Norwood’s equalising goal.

Transfer buzz, success stories and more

While Oldham fans were left celebrating, there was heartfelt praise for Southend, whose journey from financial uncertainty to play-off finalists was one of the most compelling stories of the season.

The video also covers the early summer transfer market, spotlighting York City‘s strong recruitment, Worthing‘s success in retaining key striker Ollie Pearce, and Carlisle United’s big addition in Morgan Feeney.

New FC Halifax Town boss Adam Lakeland’s appointment was also discussed, as he prepares to build a competitive side despite notable departures.

The transfer buzz highlights a division that remains fiercely competitive with clubs making serious moves to strengthen.

Beyond the big headlines, the video celebrates the growing number of non-league players stepping up to the EFL, with recent success stories including Will Davies, Rhys Smith, and Charlie Warren.

The episode wraps up with an open debate about potential rule changes, including concerns about the impact of five substitutions and the fairness of the current play-off structure.

The Non-League Paper team is inviting fans to join the conversation and follow the series as it continues to grow.

