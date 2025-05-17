National Game Awards: For Ross, top award Fitz like a glove!

Humble Ross Fitzsimons insists his Scunthorpe United teammates deserve the credit after he scooped the Reusch Goalkeeper of the Year award at the National Game Awards, in association with Isuzu.

Fitzsimons wrote his name in Iron folklore after keeping an incredible 27 clean sheets for the side, breaking a record that had stood for just over a century and ensuring the National League North outfit only conceded a division-low 30 goals.

The former Notts County and Chesterfield shot-stopper has proved a revelation between the sticks for the Iron.

However, Fitzsimons insists his side’s tag as the ...