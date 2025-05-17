Connect with us

National Game Awards: For Ross, top award Fitz like a glove!

Ross Fitzsimons insists his Scunthorpe United teammates deserve the credit after he scooped the Reusch Goalkeeper of the Year award at the National Game Awards, in association with Isuzu.
IN SAFE HANDS: Scunthorpe United’s Ross Fitzsimons with his Reusch Goalkeeper of the Year award PICTURE: Matt Bristow

Fitzsimons wrote his name in Iron folklore after keeping an incredible 27 clean sheets for the side, breaking a record that had stood for just over a century and ensuring the National League North outfit only conceded a division-low 30 goals.
The former Notts County and Chesterfield shot-stopper has proved a revelation between the sticks for the Iron.
