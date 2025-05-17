Connect with us

National League

McLean: Ollie can progress yet further

Former Premier League striker Aaron McLean believes the best is yet to come from Ollie Pearce after the York City marksman picked up the Sports Circle Player of the Year award.

I’M THE MAN: York City’s striker hero Ollie Pearce

Pearce plundered 46 goals in 51 appearances for National League South Worthing last season to earn a move to York City.
And he quickly dispelled any notion that he would struggle to make the step up to the National League by firing 31 goals for the Minstermen, leading their promotion assault.
McLean, the former Hull City striker now TV pundit, accepted the award on ...

    Shots hero Barrett: Back us to League 2

    Josh Barrett lit up Wembley with a wondergoal to seal FA Trophy glory – and then urged the Aldershot Town board to back manager Tommy Widdrington in the transfer market.

    Dean’s award is a win for the the collective

    Dean Brennan reckons everyone around Barnet deserves acclaim after he was recognised with the Sports Ground Development Manager of the Year.

    Lambs Peaked to the millions

    Tamworth boss Andy Peaks says he was honoured to see his side’s FA Cup heroics acknowledged with the FA Best Cup Run of the Year award at the National Game Awards, in association with Isuzu.

    Ace Kyrell is our t-winner!

    Braintree Town's Kyrell Lisbie was bursting with pride at being named the Sportsbeat Young Player of the Year at the National Game Awards, in association with Isuzu.