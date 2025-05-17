FA Vase
Coyle bows out in style!
Whitstable Town player-boss Jamie Coyle called time on his glittering Non-League playing career after his FA Vase success – now, though, he’s going all out to win a World Cup!
More in FA Vase
Ronald gifts send-off for boss Coyle to savour
Talk about finishing in style! Not just Ronald Sithole, whose extra-time winner was worthy of settling any Wembley final but, more fittingly, his Whitstable Town boss Jamie Coyle, who signed off his 25-year playing career with the biggest win of his life on the grandest of stages.
Keeper Dan had a Latte fun!
Whitstable keeper Dan Colmer’s family serve up the cappuccinos and flat whites from their mobile barista business but the shot-stopper had other more pressing things on his mind – recovering from the post-match celebrations after helping his side win the FA Vase.
FA Vase Final: Whitstable Town hit back to claim Wembley glory
Ronald Sithole’s extra-time strike won the Isuzu FA Vase for Whitstable Town as they came from behind in an entertaining encounter at Wembley.
FA Vase Factfile: We’ve had top tales & 12-goal thrillers
FA VASE FACTFILE 2024-25 FINAL PREVIEW AND SEASON REVIEW By Phil Annets @FATROPHY FACTFILE The 50th anniversary FA Vase Final will involve two clubs competing in a Vase final for the very first time, maintaining the competition’s unique record of featuring at least one first-timer each season. AFC Whyteleafe, of...