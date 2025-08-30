I’ve got this Big Hairy ambition – to take Clarets to the Premier League!

SPENCER GORE - CHELMSFORD CITY OWNER

By MATT BADCOCK

CITY SLICKER: Spencer Gore always wanted to own Chelmsford City – now he has big dreams

PICTURE: Tiego Grenho

SPENCER GORE calls them BHAGs – Big Hairy Audacious Goals. “With EMJ (European Medical Journal) we’ve got a mission to elevate the quality of healthcare globally,” Gore says of the company he founded that has helped fund his long-held dream of becoming Chelmsford City owner.

“We’ve got a vision to create gold medal winners. And that’s basically helping you becom...