Connect with us

The Big Interview

I’ve got this Big Hairy ambition – to take Clarets to the Premier League!

SPENCER GORE - CHELMSFORD CITY OWNER
By MATT BADCOCK

CITY SLICKER: Spencer Gore always wanted to own Chelmsford City – now he has big dreams
PICTURE: Tiego Grenho

SPENCER GORE calls them BHAGs – Big Hairy Audacious Goals. “With EMJ (European Medical Journal) we’ve got a mission to elevate the quality of healthcare globally,” Gore says of the company he founded that has helped fund his long-held dream of becoming Chelmsford City owner.
“We’ve got a vision to create gold medal winners. And that’s basically helping you becom...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in The Big Interview