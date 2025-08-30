The Big Interview
I’ve got this Big Hairy ambition – to take Clarets to the Premier League!
PITMEN SET THE BAR FOR ENERGY
By Neil Harvey PROJECT: Solar panels HEDNESFORD Town have completed a landmark renewable energy project that sees the club become the first at its level in Europe to install a new solar and battery system. Delivered in partnership with Heatable, the system includes a total of 387 solar panels on...
The Big Interview: Kelvin Davis – Virgil van Dijk’s exit taught me you must live for the moment
The moment Burton Albion signalled their intention to sign Tyrese Shade, Eastleigh manager Kelvin Davis knew the game was up - and memories of Virgil van Dijk's big money move to Liverpool came to his mind.
The Big Interview: Aaron Wildig – Shrimps’ saga just shows that you must live for the moment
Aaron Wildig spent the best years of his career at Morecambe and is heartbroken to see the chaos currently engulfing the Shrimps.
The Big Interview: Adam Le Fondre still has targets after goal-laden career
Adam Le Fondre scored 12 goals in his solitary season as a Premier League footballer. That’s a better minutes-per-goal ratio than Mo Salah and Harry Kane.