The Non-League Paper Podcast is back after a winter break!

The Non-League Paper Podcast is back after taking a self-imposed winter break to cover the festive fixtures and get 2020 underway!
Hosted by a refreshed NLP editor Matt Badcock, executive editor Jon Couch and senior writer Dave Richardson, episode 13 was released for download on Thursday after the trio sat down to share their thoughts on this season’s big battles for promotion and survival from the National League down to Step 5.
Launched last summer to entertain Non-League fans between issues of The NLP and available on the podcast platforms of Apple and Google as well on Spotify and Audioboom, the first episode of 2020 also runs the rule over the shocks and drama in the Buildbase FA Vase and FA Trophy as the latter rounds in both competitions get underway in February.
Listen to the podcast through the NLP’s website via Audioboom above or click on the links from our Twitter account below to listen via the other platforms available.
NEW! The Non-League Paper Podcast is back!
Covering Steps 1 to 5, FA Trophy and FA Vase – listen on:
Apple Podcasts: https://t.co/iwl3npACdO
Spotify: https://t.co/sUnP7XVL7C
Google Podcasts: https://t.co/10gGjTxAyb
Audioboom: https://t.co/TwzDNq3EOp
— The Non-League Paper (@NonLeaguePaper) January 23, 2020
Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper on Sunday for the latest news from across Non-League over the last seven days.
As well as exclusive match reports and pictures from all of Saturday’s fixtures in the Vanarama National League, the BetVictor-Sponsored Isthmian League, Southern League and Northern Premier League, the paper’s live coverage extends all the way to Steps 5 and 6.
Tagged The NLP, The Non-League Football Paper, The Non-League Paper Podcast