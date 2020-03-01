Quantcast
Yeltz into semis and onto front page of The Non-League Paper, again!

The Non-League Paper

Halesowen Town stormed into the FA Trophy semi-finals for the first time in their history to hog the headlines on the front page of The Non-League Paper again as it lands on newsstands today.

Barnet beat Storm Jorge to get the game on but couldn’t stop Paul Smith’s Step 4 giantkillers from coming from behind in north London and adding them to their haul of National League scalps alongside FC Halifax Town and Maidenhead United, as well as those of National League North Bradford Park Avenue and Gateshead in the earlier rounds of Non-League’s showpiece cup competition.

The BetVictor Southern League was hardest hit by Britain’s latest named storm which wasn’t as menacing as Storm Dennis or as devastating as Ciara as more than enough football was played in the top levels of Non-League to guarantee another action-packed Sunday read.

As always, all the games in the National League’s three divisions and the BetVictor-sponsored Isthmian League, Southern League and Northern Premier League are covered with their own exclusive pictures and match reports.

Elsewhere, the fight to stop Ascot from marching to the Combined Counties title is in the spotlight as clubs and fans at Steps 5, 6 and 7 of football’s pyramid get their own pages of dedicated coverage too, including all their latest fixtures, results and tables.

The NLP’s news pages are the only place to get the big picture and top stories from across Non-League over the last seven days in one place and here’s a few of the features in NLP #1040

  • GREAT ESCAPE: Ian Long says any suggestions the Stourbridge job was too big for him are wide of the mark – and he’s now determined to pull off a Great Escape at Alvechurch.
  • COMMENT: BT Sport pundit Adam Virgo pens his latest column
  • WRIGHT: Sutton United say they will give Tommy Wright “all the time and support” he needs as he takes a break from football to overcome mental health issues.
  • WARNOCK WISDOM: Truro City rookie Paul Wotton is pulling out all the stops in their bid for promotion – and last weekend tapped into the vast knowledge of Neil Warnock.
  • BETTING: Soham Town Rangers say they support The Football Association’s investigation which found their management team and three players guilty of betting breaches – as a host of other Non-League participants are set to go under the microscope.
  • SHOTS: Danny Searle reckons Aldershot Town require one final push if the club are to avoid another agonising wait in the AGM Cup.

