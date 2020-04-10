Sartorial star and top boss Steve King reveals all on latest NL Full Time

With Non-League uber manager Steve King the star guest on the latest NL Full Time podcast, look no further for entertainment while locked in by the coronavirus over Easter!

The media savvy ex-Whitehawk, Macclesfield, Lewes and current Dartford boss answers some vital questions on the latest hour long show, chief among them the ingredients to his successful managerial career and the secrets behind his famous sartorial sense!

King’s Darts were on a good run of form and likely candidates for the National League South promotion play-offs and he answers another key question from NL Full Time’s Thom, Dickie, Rob and Luke, what should happen to season 2019/20?

NL Full Time returned in September this season with their usual smorgasbord of National League chat and interviews smattered with titbits, gossip and news.

The podcast was originally launched in January 2017 by The NLP’s Stockport County writer Chris Pratt and Brandon Smith to provide a Final Score-type show on Saturday evenings.

It later morphed into its current format, a Sunday podcast focusing on the big news and stories around National League’s three divisions.

Smith, a student who followed Bognor Regis Town, now commentates on FIFA X Box and PlayStation tournaments all over the world.

As well as Pratt, four other journalists and Non-League broadcasters contribute regularly to the show, BBC Surrey’s Aldershot commentator Rob Worrall, AFC Telford’s media man Dickie Worton, Hyde United scribe Luke Edwards and snapper and Met Police supporter Thom Lang.

Follow the podcast on Twitter at @NLFullTime. And if you get in touch with your views, prepare for the possibility of your comments being shared on the next pod.

Entitled ‘King of the South?‘ and available on Audioboom, iTunes or Spotify, click here to listen to the latest hour long show. Every episode of NL Full Time is available to download with the most listened to shows topping the archive.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @NLFullTime/Twitter

