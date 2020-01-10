English Premier League teams to watch out for in 2020
The soccer community and sports lovers all over the world are currently celebrating the EPL or the English Premier League 19/20 season.
This season, we’re watching the 28th edition of the most prestigious soccer tournaments.
For those who aren’t following, EPL officially started in 1992, wherein Manchester City became a champion for two years in a row. From that point, the English Premier League became the most-watched and popular sports tournaments worldwide.
From what we can see this season, the scores of each team are almost matching, giving an entertaining match for all sports fans. The league is full of competition and Liverpool, Man. City, Leicester, and according to sports betting site sbo, Tottenham are some of the best squads out there. Below, we are listing all the best English Premier League teams to watch out for in 2020.
Liverpool
On the top of the English Premier League’s 19/20 season is Liverpool. Known as one of the most famous English soccer clubs who achieved a lot of wins in Europe, Liverpool takes the first spot this season. Until this day, they register the longest win streak, gaining 8 wins and 0 losses.
Recently, Liverpool broke another record and is now a team without a loss on its home ground. At Anfield, Liverpool managed to win all games during the past 365 days. And let’s not forget the qualities Salah, Mane, and Firinho and their rock-solid defense. Thanks to the great team this season and the amazing tactics by the legendary coach Jurgen Klopp, we are sure that they will be up there fighting for the first spot.
Leicester City
At the moment, Leicester City takes the second spot in the EPL and is one of the reasons why we believe the club has a lot to offer. After all, they were the champions of EPL in the 15/16 season. However, Leicester plays in Liverpool’s shadow, and the competition between the two teams is fierce.
Any sports follower will agree that Leicester is one of those teams that gained massive popularity from fans when it comes to sports betting. The team’s betting popularity happened during the past few seasons when players like Vardy, Mahrez (now playing for Man. City), and others lifted the trophy.
You can expect a big year from this squad. With an experienced coach, it will be interesting to see if Leicester can spice things up and get to the throne.
Chelsea
Chelsea is known as one of the most successful teams in England. Maybe their success is because of the 30 prestigious awards from all the leagues and tournaments they joined.
A key player in the attacking field to watch out for is the youngster, Abraham, while the middle is a bit underperforming with the leave of the legendary midfielder Eden Hazard. Still, Chelsea has a lot to offer and is already showing fans that the club still has a winning spirit.
Tottenham
Tottenham fans heard some good news this year when they saw Jose Mourinho is the chief coach of the Spurs. If you are into sports betting, you probably know how much of a buzz Mourinho makes wherever he gets appointed to a new club.
With the legendary attacking trio, including Son, Kane, and Alli, Tottenham is certainly a team that can score and defeat other clubs with ease. They proved this already by winning against big clubs, which is why they are on our list of EPL teams to look out for.
We are in the midst of the EPL season 2019/20. As the New Year kicks in, there are even more matches scheduled to happen and more derbies between the biggest rivals.
This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.
To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE
Tagged Premier League, soccer