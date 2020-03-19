David Buchanan hoping to use his Football League experience to help guide Spireites to safety

Thirty-three-year-old David Buchanan has enjoyed plenty of ups and downs throughout his footballing career, and there have been plenty of challenges along the way.

However, the two-time promotion-winning left-back currently finds himself amidst a National League relegation battle with Chesterfield and he’ll be hoping to use his know-how and experience to help guide the beleaguered Derbyshire outfit away from the dreaded dropzone this season.

Absolutely delighted to be joining @ChesterfieldFC can’t wait to meet my new team mates. Looking forward to the next two years! I will give everything I have on and off the pitch #Spireites ????? pic.twitter.com/foMpFHGixH — David Buchanan (@_Buchs) June 20, 2019



The Spireites have plenty of EFL pedigree in their squad with Buchanan joined by former Doncaster striker Liam Mandeville and former Northampton team-mate Luke Coddington.

Despite terminating the contract of Anthony Gerrard at the beginning of 2020, the squad still appears to have more than enough quality to preserve its fifth-tier status this season.

Change of Management

It’s been a tumultuous half-decade for the Spireites, who have swapped their League One play-off ambitions for a National League relegation battle, and Buchanan will be all too aware that the club cannot afford to fall any further down the footballing pyramid.

John Sheridan was replaced by John Pemberton at the beginning of 2020 and. following an upturn in results, he’s now been put in charge until the end of the season. The former defender has taken ten points from a possible 15 since replacing the irascible Mancunian, and the squad morale appears to have markedly improved as a result.

Despite former Solihull Moors boss Tim Flowers being linked with the vacancy, the Chesterfield hierarchy have opted for continuity – an approach that appears to be slowly paying off.

Buchanan has played a major part in the recent upturn in form, having played a full ninety minutes in each match since Pemberton took charge. The club have kept two clean sheets since the managerial switch and, with just six shutouts throughout the entire campaign, this is undoubtedly a step in the right direction.

Pemberton has highlighted his side’s teamwork and resilience as key attributes in the quest for survival, and many fans will be pleased to see the squad take a back-to-basics approach in recent weeks. However, they cannot afford to get carried away just yet with a number of tough fixtures on the horizon, including a difficult trip to Cumbria at the beginning of April to face table-toppers Barrow.

The leaders are managed by former Chesterfield defender Ian Evatt and, as of February 22nd, they are 1/5 favourites with Betway to secure a promotion to the Football League this season.

John Pemberton is to remain in charge until the end of the season. Details here ? https://t.co/zRiaRVMj7g — Chesterfield FC (@ChesterfieldFC) February 20, 2020

Buchanan’s Experience is Essential

Buchanan has enjoyed a lengthy and varied career following his emergence at Bury in 2005. Following a brief stint with Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership, he’s spent time at Tranmere, Preston, and Northampton before choosing to drop down to the National League last summer.

The defender began the season as a mainstay in the side, before an injury setback kept him on the sidelines for two months at the end of August. Despite his absence, the Spirerites still enjoyed a hugely profitable period, although they were invariably helped by the loan signing of Gevaro Nepomuceno.

The Rochdale-born left-back is no stranger to rolling up his sleeves and digging in, having featured heavily in Northampton’s unsuccessful battle for League One survival in 2018. There are a number of differences between League One football and the National League, although the fight against relegation at any level still requires the same amount of grit and determination.

Although they are currently competing several levels above Chesterfield, West Ham United are also struggling to keep their heads above water in the Premier League. This may be due to the fact that any of their star players are not accustomed to competing at the wrong end of the table.

Felipe Anderson and Angelo Ogbonna did not expect to find themselves embroiled in a battle for survival when they arrived in East London, and the pair have recently spoken to Betway about how the English top-flight differs from other major divisions, such as Serie A, as well as the importance of being able to adapt quickly to your surroundings.

Similarly, Buchanan was probably expecting to be helping his new team-mates push for promotion upon arriving in Derbyshire. However, as a model professional, he must instead help ensure that the long-suffering fans aren’t faced with the prospect of watching their side compete in the National League North next season.

The defender knows that his side must be ruthless over the coming weeks and, even if results continue to head in the right direction, they simply cannot afford to let any complacency creep into their play.

As a player who has enjoyed a fulfilling professional career at the higher level, Buchanan’s experience could be key to Chesterfield’s survival this season, and the former Preston man will be hoping that his side can continue their good form and avoid any unwanted final day drama at the Proact.

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper on Sunday for the latest news from across Non-League over the last seven days.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & YouTube/Chesterfield FC

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Chesterfield, Chesterfield FC, David Buchanan, National League, Vanarama National League