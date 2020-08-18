Internationals who finished up as Non-League footballers

At one time, each of them was on top of the football world, playing alongside the best in the game. In fact, some of them established their credentials among the elite of the sport.

No matter how much talent a player possesses, Father Time catches up to every legendary star of sport. But for many the flame of passion to play doesn’t extinguish as easily as the ability.

That’s why some of the best players in English history finished up playing non-league football.

Let’s look back at some former internationally-acclaimed stars of the game who later found non-league homes.

Paul Gascoigne

Gazza was on top of the world when he was part of the England side that reached the semi-finals of the 1990 World Cup. However, his personal demons brought both his life and career crashing down.

Among his many attempts to resurrect his flagging career saw Gascoigne turn out in 2014 with Bournemouth Sunday League Division Four team Abbey.

He also served a stint as manager of Kettering Town of the National League North. At the time of his hiring, top sportsbooks offered odds that Gascoigne wouldn’t last on the job past Christmas.

George Best

George Best in 1976. Photo by: Bert Verhoeff (Wikimedia).

Considered by some to be the greatest player the game has ever seen, Best won a European Cup title with Manchester United. Sadly, like Gascoigne, Northern Ireland and Man United star Best let the demon drink dim his mighty star.

In 1983, Best, 37, turned out for Nuneaton Borough of the Southern League Premier Division Central and scored a penalty in a friendly against first division Coventry City. He made the play for one goal and scored the other in a 2-1 win.

Chris Waddle

Waddle played for England in two World Cups. His 1989 transfer from Tottenham to Marseille for £4.5 million at the time made him the third most valuable player in the world.

In his later years, Waddle played for Worksop Town, Glapwell and Stocksbridge Park Steels. In 2013-14, Waddle ended an 11-year retirement to turn out for Hallam FC in the Northern Counties East League Division One at the age of 52.

Robbie Savage

Welsh international midfielder Savage won a Football League Cup title with Leicester City. He made 623 appearances during a 15-season career.

In November of 2019, Savage, 45, came out of retirement to join Stockport Town of the Northwest Counties League. “What a great opportunity for a youngster to play with a legend like me,” the ever-modest Savage told BBC 5 Live Sport.

Paul Merson

Merson played for England in the World Cup and UEFA European Championship. In 11 seasons at Arsenal, he won the Football League Championship twice, the FA Cup, the Football League Cup, and the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

Merson’s non-league stops include Tamworth and Welsh sides Welshpool Town and Caerau. During the 2019-20 season, he played for Hanworth Villa in the Premier Division of the Combined Counties League.

Jimmy Greaves

Part of England’s legendary 1966 World Cup-winning side, Greaves was the first division’s top scorer six times and is enshrined in the English Football Hall of Fame. He won two F.A. Cups and a European Cup Winners’ Cup with Tottenham Hotspur.

Greaves retired in 1970 but four years later made a comeback, playing non-league football for Brentwood, Chelmsford City, Barnet, and Woodford Town before leaving from the game for good in 1980.

Clinton Morrison

Morrison was part of the Republic of Ireland squad that reached the knockout stage of the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea.

He played briefly for Long Eaton United in the Midland League Premier Division in 2014-15. Morrison also had a spell with Southern Premier Division side Redditch United in 2016-17.

Paul Konchesky

Konchesky earned a pair of caps with England. The left back played EPL football for Spurs, West Ham United, Liverpool, Fulham and Leicester City.

In 2016, Konchesky joined Billericay Town of the Isthmian League. He played two seasons there and then signed with East Thurrock United of the National League South. Today he is assistant manager of Billericay Town.