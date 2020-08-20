Football’s most recognised non-league clubs

Posted on by in Guest Posts with

The south v north tussle in non-league football proves to be one of the most interesting. Let’s take the Blyth Spartans and Daniels at Stamford of seasons gone by (2015/16). These two clubs have a gap of up to 200-miles between them, and because of this, you start thinking about the sense behind the league allocations. Meanwhile, it does not seem to bother many people, as no one complains.

Now, in some sense, there is this feeling that fans of clubs that travel a long distance to get to their match venues become more motivated because of that. For instance, it seems fans from the northeast have more passion for their clubs, and they are always ready to discuss the games. In a similar vein, where there’s passion for football so too is there usually for a bit of a flutter and at https://casinosites.bet/ some of the casino sites listed offer sports betting too.

Some fans of Blyth claim without equivocation that their team is the most popular non-League club in the entire world. But, is that right? This is because there are some other teams out there that deserve that title more.

The truth is that there is something unique about the name, Blyth, and they sent a strong message to football lovers across the world with their FA Cup runs in the past, but some other clubs have achieved this too. Now let’s remember up to 6 teams that can comfortably challenge Blyth to the title of the most popular non-league club.

The first ever football club in the entire world is Sheffield FC. They’ve been a non-league team for some years now, and this is a team that commands visitors from all over the world, and they are also a football ambassador in some other countries. This team has been overshadowed by Wednesday and United sides of Sheffield, but many people are still of the opinion that they are more popular than the other two in the football league.

FC United of Manchester has been enjoying huge popularity due to the reason behind its formation – a product of some disillusioned fans of Manchester United. The popularity of their parent club also translates to wide recognition for them. So, they are a well-known non-league club.

For Bradford Park Avenue, when they got voted out of the football league in 1970, everybody thought they had come to their finishing point. But some folks decided to keep the fire burning, and that was how they got back. They can easily gain public awareness because of the history behind their name, especially among Yorkshire folks and footballers of middle age.

Salford City is another team that has a link with Manchester United, and this keeps them on the news sometimes. But their rivals’ fans refuse to acknowledge this. The link between them and the class of ’92, plus the TV show, has made the club more popular than they could ever have imagined.

Grimsby Town has been in the non-league division for 6 years from 2010 to 2016. Around the 1930s and 40s, they were a football league team, and this gained them fans across the world, including the historic area of Cambridgeshire where exiled Grimsby fans are said to occupy.

Corinthian Casuals has lost some steam in the past few years. However, they still have a very strong name, thanks to their exploits in the past. The fact that the club has a very serious link with Brazil will also keep their name in the limelight.

There are, however, some other clubs that you can add to the list of those that now play in the lower level, or have recently. They include Chester, Halifax, Lincoln City, and Wrexham, Tranmere Rovers, Aldershot, Hereford, Stockport and Southport. If you want to go back in history, then you may have to look at names like Yeovil Town, Wimbledon, Woking, Altrincham, and Dulwich Hamlet, Crook, Enfield, Bishop Auckland and others that were prominent at some time in the past.

The National League division has been made very strong and difficult to come out from because of the presence of many Football League clubs, but they won’t be getting any accolades for being in the non-league division, and that’s what makes Blyth Spartans unique among all of them. In the same context, we should also remember two other powerful names in the past, West Auckland Town and Pegasus. Undergraduates from Oxbridge owned Pegasus, and they showed the world that football ownership and administration is not just for the executive moneybags and the working class. At the time when the FA amateur cup was in the limelight, they took the trophy.

The 1909 and 1911 editions of the Thomas Lipton Trophy were lifted by West Auckland Town, and this competition pitched them against Juventus. At that time, it was regarded as the first world cup, and that made West Auckland Town one of the strongest teams in England at that moment.

One of the names that could be recognized instantly in the non-league is the Blyth Spartans, and when you consider things regionally, the north east can enjoy a lot of joy and prestige from them, especially now that the area that was prominent for football stalwarts is losing that reputation. However, one other team is giving them a run for their money, and that is Darlington, a club that was established because of the demise of a former member of the Football League.