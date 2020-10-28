The Similarities and Differences Between Sports Betting and Online Casinos

Gambling has been a human activity since the dawn of civilization. It serves specific purposes for different sectors of the society, but most of all – to enjoy the thrills that go with it (while having a chance to make an additional income). It certainly seems that gambling is not going away anytime soon. Still, this doesn’t mean it hasn’t changed throughout the centuries.

One of the latest forms of gambling are online casinos. Together with sports betting this is one of the most popular ways to gamble today. In fact, many who are not super familiar with them will simply lump them together under one broad category. And although there are interesting similarities between them, there are also important differences that you need to keep in mind.

Read on to discover the similarities and differences between online casino gambling and sports betting.

Similarities

The most important thing to remember when practicing both forms of gambling is the necessity of having an effective strategy and a working bankroll. The bankroll remains the most important element of all gambling activities.

Set aside a specific pool of money for the purpose of betting and stick to it! Determine a percentage range of that initial sum of money that you won’t bet above or below. Failing to do so, regardless if you are playing a game at an online casino or betting on sports, can have very bad consequences for you.

Yes, chance is a big part of gambling, but there are techniques that can help you win more often or avoid losing money you were not willing to part ways with. Whether it’s an online casino or sports betting, having an effective money management strategy is a prerequisite for responsible gambling and a good way to avoid bad effects on the gambler.

Another similarity is that digital platforms are also taking over the world of sports betting. Online sportsbooks offer benefits such as reliability and security for players, cutting your traveling costs, as well as offering a plethora of special benefits made for newcomers (such as sign-up bonuses and free tournament entries).

Differences

Outcomes of games in online casinos are completely random, therefore the odds of winning are clear as day to all bettors. The chances of winning can be calculated in a precise way. On the other hand, betting on sports is much more complicated.

Some sports bettors rely more on instinct. Others calculate their chances using research and their vast knowledge of the sports they are betting on. Specific statistics of teams and players can have a crucial role in determining your chances. Either way, this often makes sports betting a less casual activity than playing a game at an online casino.

This is even more clear when we consider that you can play a casino game 24/7, while you can usually bet on sports only at a specific time. Online casino games offer a non-stop possibility for fun and earning some money.

An additional factor is that the odds in casino games are constant as the game progresses, but the odds of winning by betting on a sports event rise and fall throughout the game, depending on what is happening at the moment.

These fundamental differences produce different philosophies of betting between online casino and sports bettors. Loyalty to specific teams and players is a big part of sports betting. Biases against certain players and allegiances to teams make sports betting a very emotional activity. And like all matters of the hearth, this one too can be extremely unreliable and therefore – potentially very stressful.

On the other hand, chances of winning in an online casino are relentlessly consistent and quantifiable. The slot machine never has a bad day on the court.

This means that, as long as you stick to your betting plan and the pool of money you set aside for it, the experience of gambling in an online casino can be an entirely fun one and without the stress of keeping too many factors constantly on your mind.

Conclusions

Online casinos and sports betting each have their pros and cons. You should definitely choose between them based on your own preferences. If you are a casual bettor looking for a fun way to pass time, online casinos are a good option for you.

Casinos will often offer great welcome bonuses (such as free spins) to newcomers. Depending on your mood, you can gamble using real money or, at some online casinos, using virtual currency, and in that way avoid stress altogether.

Playing games at online casinos is very entertaining and you have a chance to earn quite a lot of money. But be careful to read the online casinos terms and conditions before joining. Have fun!