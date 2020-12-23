LEGAL GAMBLING IN INDIA

Online gambling has been a grey area for a while now. The Indian laws are quite clear, with no tolerance to physical gambling, and no association to those houses whatsoever. However, online betting, gambling, and wagering have been left unspoken and are somewhat acceptable. Now we have online sites being given licenses to operate and some of these online betting sites are being taxed just like any other business. Many online sites like Casumo now offer to bet legally in India.

The courts of India have been silent for the longest time concerning this practice, however, just recently the Delhi High Court was seeking a response from the government to ban all websites involved in gambling, betting, and wagering.

This comes after some shocking news resulting in a bet gone wrong. A man lost his wife in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar where he let his friends gang-rape his wife after he lost his stake. The man later poured acid on her when she resisted the assault according to the official. These are some of the gruesome consequences of this practice, apart from addiction, and other effects to the gambler and the society in general.

I believe with all the bad and ugly, that gambling could be controlled and regulated. Individuals and the wider society could benefit from this. Can you chip in? Here are five ways I believe could be helpful:

Promoting responsible betting.

As a responsible citizen, ensure that first before you place any bet online, that the platform is licensed and operating with the Indian gambling laws.

Before placing any bet makes sure you are spending what you can afford. Online gambling can be fun and indulging, that is why you need a lot of self and control and responsibility. For instance, you could set spending limits and this should be your guide when placing your stakes.

Pick a game you understand

There are numerous games to be played online. According to Indian law, games fall into two broad categories, the game of skill and the game of chance. For instance, the game of rummy is a game of skill not like the game of poker, which is purely a game of chance. Rummy, on the other hand, is a game to improve on the cards at which you are dealt with and then matching these cards to the same rank, sequence, and same suit. It requires some skill because the chance distribution of cards in a given deal has to be memorized and the accumulating of rummy requires considerable skill in holding and discarding cards. Therefore, before gambling on such a game make sure you understand the processes of these games.

Always take advantage of bonuses

Some casinos offer first-time customers bonuses. Use this money wisely by analyzing and researching the games and pick one that would meet your expectations. Make sure you do your research well before placing any bet.

Legalization of Gambling

Unlicensed gambling is happening regardless of all the prohibitions, it is estimated that the gambling industry alone is worth $60 billion half of which is illegally bet and $48 billion being directed at Indian cricket alone. Gambling could not only be a source of revenue for the government if it could introduce legal but regulated gambling but could also increase the nation’s sports patriotism. Sometimes, it’s not always bad, there is good that could come from something bad.

Involve public health to prevent gambling-related problems.

Gambling has been a popular way to pass time in ancient and present India. Problem gambling is an important public health issue because of its currency, increased risk to certain helpless groups and its numerous unfavorable consequences to the gambler and his/her family and wider society. This is why public health should develop an approach aimed at reducing gambling-related harm and associated problems.