Why Do British People Like Gambling So Much?

Brits are associated with an abundance of things, from football, food, dialect, to weather and other traditions. But I bet you didn’t know that British people love gambling? There are numerous researches done into this notion, but most have concluded that over 40% of the population is into some form of gambling and betting. Whether this has originated from the early decades where horse race bets reached their peak or many years back, but the fact remains. Here is a complete history and insight into why British people love to challenge their “luck”.

The early days

It’s hard to pinpoint when exactly did gambling start in the UK. Many people reckon that it was centuries back but most of those types of “events” were illegal and held secretly. The escalation of betting and opening up of official betting places came upon somewhere around the 1920s with dog and horse racing. From that point on, gaming and gambling became one of the most anticipating and thrilling forms of entertainment. From something that was a mere form of entertainment to fun daily past-time, gambling utterly got stuck to Brits, and there was no turning back.

The future and practicality of gambling

As the technology era has advanced, the escalation of online gambling sites made things easier and practical for each British player. They no longer need to commute long hours to get to the casino, instead, they can look over here and play their favorite game. The internet has opened up so many opportunities for gambling enthusiasts, and the best thing is connected to safe and fair play. Most online sites are legal, safe, and stick to the official rule of needing to have a minimum of 18 years to play.

What makes gambling so appealing to British

Besides its obvious historical factor, the British are one of the few nations that are absolutely mesmerized by gambling and casino games. It has to do a lot with their nature, attitude, and way of living. Brits are especially fierce, passionate, pragmatic, hard-working and they would never give up on anything willingly. All those traits make them hard-working and money and family-oriented. And something related to money is gambling. The fun of earning an extra amount on the side with online betting made gambling even more enticing for Brits.

The enticing social aspect

British people love to hang out, socialize, have small talk, and have a good pint of beer around a gregarious atmosphere. Hence, the online boom didn’t stop the British to head up to their local gambling site and enjoy a fair game with their fellow companions. Social aspects have been another main reason why Britons love gambling so much. Playing poker or blackjack with a group of acquaintances and colleagues is known to trigger serotonin (a happy molecule) which immediately helps boost your mood, revive your spirit, and make you satisfied and joyous. Add the financial and winning aspect – and you have the main answer to the general question.

Money, money, money

Next to being family-oriented and friendly, the British are a hard-working people. But hard work doesn’t always allure easy money, that’s another reason why British resort to gambling. Amongst one of the reasons for having the ability to earn a fair amount of money fast and easy, it’s the drive and rush of getting that money without putting much mental effort into it. Casinos offers and bonuses may enhance the thrill of the game, but the fact remains – entertainment in combination with the fantastic financial outcome is what attracts each British to gambling.

There you have it – a detailed answer to why British people like gambling. It’s the entertainment, money-drive, and a breath of fresh air after a tiring day that will make them resort to playing some luck-alluring games.