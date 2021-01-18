3 Sporting Events to Not Miss Out on in 2021

Many people will not be making a mistake if they describe 2020 as a weird year. As the year progressed, many people have been in isolation since March, and that has made many fans choose to watch sporting events on TV instead of being present at the venue and immersing themselves in the thrills and ecstasy that comes with live sport.

Many industries have taken a hit with the global situation that started in 2020 and sports were, sadly, one of the most affected. Many sites that provide betting solutions and online casinos like these were also amongst the most affected, however the return of the Premier League and with the Euros just around the corner, this situation is likely to improve.

There have been many events since then, including the NFL, the English premier league and some others, but many others have also been halted for the entire year, with the expectation that they will bounce back in 2021. So, let’s believe that the entire scenario would have changed a little by then, and fans will have the chance to be present and enjoy these events. With almost everybody longing to have their sporting fixes back, we have tried to identify the three major sporting events that will be the talk of the town next year if fans get the chance to come to the venues and watch.

Euro 2021

This used to be euro 2020, but because of the health crisis, it has been moved to next year, so it could be termed euro 2021 now. It stood as one of the most anticipated sports tournaments of 2020, promising to produce some of the most tense moments in sports. But that was not to be because of the crisis.

But the fact remains that a lot of money is being wagered on Netherlands, Germany, Belgium and France as the possible winners. That is to show you how cracking and spell-bounding the tournament promises to be. The delay makes it too close to call from this moment till the time of the tournament, and because of that, the markets will continue to shift from time to time.

In the tournament, the home advantage factor will largely play in favor of England, and this may be another twist in the odds, with the famous Wembley Stadium hosting most of the matches, including the semifinal and final fixtures. Apart from England, there would be games in 11 other countries, and with this, the fans will have a lot of options to travel and get soaked in the pleasure of live sport, after coming out from a year of lots of restrictions on travel. This is one tournament that if you love football, you shouldn’t fail to get involved, because in it, the continent will not just be celebrating sports, but also the chance to once again enjoy it as it should.

The Olympic Games

Another major sporting event that we would be witnessing in 2021 is the Olympic Games. Just like the euro 2020, it was supposed to be a 2020 event, but the health crisis also made it to be delayed for one year. Currently, Tokyo is ready and waiting for the lighting of that Olympic Torch, and the flame that it will bring. This tournament gives you the chance to encounter most of the sports superstars taking part in one of the biggest events in the world, and the Tokyo Olympic committee is working hard to ensure that fans are allowed to take part in the event.

According to the IOC, there is no chance of hosting the event behind closed doors. That gives the impression that if it fails to happen with fans next year, then there is a chance that it gets to be delayed again. When you consider the fact that the event takes place in August, you will realize that we still have many months to go, during which we believe a lot of precautions and safety measures would be put in place to ensure that the event happens as planned.

Some of the big names from Britain to watch in the event would include the Brownlee Brothers who will try to remain dominant in a tournament that may well be their last, and Dina Asher-Smith.

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua

Fans of boxing will feel even more frustrated by the effects of the self-isolation and stay at home, occasioned by the health crisis. This is because it potentially delayed what many people will regard as one of the biggest heavyweight fights of this generation, the fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

While this will present the world the best night out they could pray for in Las Vegas, there has been suggestions by Eddie Hearn for the fight to happen at home, most likely at the Wembley Stadium.

The rivalry between the duo has been on for many years, and with both having the belts, the fight is a must see in 2021, and you can’t be in a better place than the ringside. No one knows the actual date that the fight will take place, but there is likelihood that Fury will have at least one fight before this year runs out, and possibly have another one with Deontay Wilder before the bout with Anthony Joshua.