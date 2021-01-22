Thinking of Playing Pokies Online? Here’s Some Helpful Information for New Players

No matter which online casino you decide to visit, you’ll find a multitude of different pokies to play. In fact, slots make up over 75% of the total casino games in most countries. Especially in Europe, North America and Oceania. That being the case, there’s almost too much to choose from. Having so many different choices can be overwhelming for new players. That’s why this helpful guide will help you to choose the right games, and learn how to play pokies like a winner.

Choosing the Best Pokies

These days, there are 20 times more pokies than table games in casinos. But not all of them are winners and in most cases, you might be better off playing poker, or roulette. Since they have much better odds of winning and allow you to use your skills and strategies that may help you win.

However, the reason we choose slots over all other games more often than not is simple. With games like baccarat and roulette. You need to bet a certain amount of money in order to win worthwhile prizes. Whereas with slots, we can risk only a few dollars and end up winning millions.

If you want to have a reasonable chance to win that kind of money, the best games to play are progressives and make the maximum bet each spin.

Playing Pokies Online

The main reason people love playing online is that they can get the excitement and buzz instantly. No travel, or even drive to a local casino is required. Additionally, you don’t need much experience or special skills to start playing and have a good chance of winning.

Instructions for playing pokies are very simple to follow. But if you’re new you should know the basics before you start. One way to do this is by trying the games for free, an option you’ll find at most of the top online casinos.

First, select one of the recommended online casinos, by reading reviews. There are plenty of well-established and reputable names in the business online. You’ll need to create a member account for most sites. Although there are a few where you don’t even need to do this step to play for free.

To create an account, all you need is a valid email address, as well as a few small details. If you want to play for money, you’ll need to add a payment method as well.

Once you find the game that appeals to you the most, just open it up and follow the directions. If the casino is mobile optimized, you can play on your computer, phone, or tablet. Additionally, some well-known casinos even have apps that you can download to have your favorite games on hand whenever you feel like playing.

The most important thing to remember if you’re aiming at that attractive jackpot. Is to check the pay tables for all the games you want to play. This will guide you to making the correct minimum wagers to qualify for the main prizes.