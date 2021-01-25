How to play Fantasy Football

Fantasy Football is a huge success all over the world as it is so much fun and easy to play. You have a specific budget, and you have to build your team according to the premier league. After completing each match, your players are evaluated according to the performance they had, giving you points. The more points you collect, the greater the number of winnings. Sounds simple right? So, let’s see how fantasy is played and in what events you can play.

How do you take part in a tournament

All you have to do to enter the magical world of fantasy is register on a platform and then choose from a wide range which events you want to participate in.

Tournament rules

Each tournament has its own rules, which we will analyze in the following text, and they reserve big cash prizes for those who will be in first place. Usually, the budget you have at your disposal to staff your football team is 100 million; each player can’t make more than 20 different teams, while in case of a tie between two teams, the winner is the one with the smallest creation budget. Finally, the prizes are distributed at a rate of 20% on the entries.

How do you build your team?

Once you have finalized your participation in a tournament, the next step you need to do is select the players who will make up your team. “Study” and make your choices carefully. Do not leave anything to chance, and do not rely solely on how well-known each player is. Most of the time, the best and most “value for money” options are those that are not followed by the masses and obviously those that do not cost a load of money!

Budget

Every fantasy player, regardless of sport, has at his disposal a specific budget from which he will spend to acquire players for his team. Each player has their own unique value, and each time you select someone, the corresponding amount will be deducted from your budget. You do not have the ability to exceed the specific amount that will be given to you, but you are not obliged to use the whole amount since you can build your roster with players of lower value. Also, you can’t select more than three players playing on the same team.

Player positions

When we talk about fantasy in football, you are called to create an eleven in most tournaments, while in basketball, you will have to deal with seven. As in the budget, so in the players’ positions, there are some restrictions to make the game more interesting. We will analyze these later.

Football

As mentioned above, you can choose up to three players who play for the same club. You can choose up to five defenders, five midfielders, three forwards, and only one goalkeeper when it comes to fantasy football positions. Once you have selected the players who will make up your team, all that remains is to choose a system. Keep in mind that most of the points come from attacking players, the system you select should be either 3-5-2 or 3-4-3.

Doubtful / Injured / Confirmed in the starting lineup

If your team does not appear in the available selections while making your team, your tournament default only shows those who are not injured or penalized. If you want to see the players who will not play in the next match, all you have to do is select “Not available” in the filter located on the upper left side of the platform. Also, in several tournaments, you can see which players will be 100% in the starting lineup in their team’s next game. This may give you a small lead, but it is only offered as an option for a few minutes before the tournament is “locked.”

Chief & Deputy Chief

Many consider the choice of leader and deputy leader in their team complex. However, the reality is that things in this part of fantasy are very simple. The player you choose to lead should be the one you expect to make the best appearance of those he has chosen to be on your team. The points he will receive will double after the end of the match, so choose the one you think has the most chances to score, assist, or make a great game based on statistics. He also offers double points for the vice-captain, but only if the leader does not play.

Player information

Here you will find the statistical representation from the previous matches of each player. So, you see this form in the last games he played, the statistics based on his position, the previous result, and the previous match. In the most detailed information, you can see the history of his points in the tournament and the next games of his team.

Types of tournaments in fantasy sports

The tournaments are divided either per game or in the group stage, or they are long and cover the entire season, but without taking into account the playoffs.