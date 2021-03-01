Comprehensive Guide on How to Attend The Oakleigh Plate

The Oakleigh Plate is an Australian club group 1 open handicap horse race carried out annually in Melbourne. Horse racing is one of the most exhilarating sports you can ever attend. However, before you are able to attend the competition, you need to go through a registration process. Having said that, if you are a fan of Oakleigh Plate, then here is how you can attend the Oakleigh tournament.

Find Out the Date for the Tournament

Before you start to plan on getting your ticket, it is vital that you know the actual date of the tournament. You will then have to adjust and get everything ready ahead of time so that you don’t miss the chance to attend. You can always learn about the date by checking the internet or local listings.

Create a Budget

You are never sure about the price of a single ticket, especially when you have several days to go. Therefore, take your time and find out if you are attending the competition on your own or as a group. If one of your friends or loved ones is willing to come with you and you are the one taking care of the bill, you better start planning early. Most of the time, those who book the tickets earlier are charged lower fees.

Get Your Ticket

This is a great Oakleigh tip because you won’t have the opportunity to attend and witness the competition unless you have a ticket. Thankfully, it is possible to get your tickets online, so you don’t have to stay in long queues to get served. Make sure that you only get your ticket from the relevant Oakleigh plate website. During this event, scammers come up with fake websites to con uninformed individuals.

Choose a Spot

It always feels great to cheer the Oakleigh plate winners, but you must select the best spot to do that. If you have attended the competition before, you will understand that securing a space around the finish line is the best because you will get to see the horse that wins the race. Note that you are free to pick any spot based on the nature of the experience you are looking to have.

You Can Watch Online

Today, there are many reasons why someone might decide to stay indoors and watch the Oakleigh plate online. Maybe you are a work-at-home person, and you don’t have the time to attend the event. Some people also might want to follow their favourite sports online as a way to prevent the spread of the virus. Still, you can have the best experience if you choose to stay at home and live-stream the tournament.

Cheer On

If you successfully get a chance to attend the event, all you have to do is cheer on your best racer. Though there will be a lot of you at the event, you will still have a great time as everyone shouts the name of their favourite horses. Suppose you like handicap betting, you can wager some amount, and if it is your lucky day, you will go home a very happy person.

Final Word

Those who are planning to attend the Oakleigh Plate can use these free tips. Remember, you need to pick a good spot based on what you came to see at the event. It is advisable to book a ticket early so that you don’t spend a lot of money.