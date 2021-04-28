With the delayed 2020 European Championships set take place this year the anticipation for the summer could not be higher and thanks to the Euro 2020 predictions by Squawka.com, we can find the best odds for the outright winner of the summers competition.

France sit favourites after their 2018 World Cup convincing win and seek more glory in the summer with the quality they have al over the pitch it well be hard to dethrone the current champions of the world. France were clearly the best team in the World Cup and showed the most quality throughout the competition. Lead by star boy Kylian Mbappe they will be very difficult to beat especially if they get the World Cup form from Paul Pogba, N’golo Kante and Antoine Griezmann who have struggled post-World Cup. The inclusion of Olivier Giroud will also give the French another dynamic to their play which is so important during a major tournament and will give France the best chance possible. France will seek consecutive International major tournament winners and will have the best possible chance to with their squad on full form.

England find themselves second favourites after a semi-final exit in the 2018 World Cup which was devastating for all English fans. England have strengthened since then seeing Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho all have breakthroughs post World Cup and have strengthened the squad immensely, the Euros also pick up during Harry Kanes incredible run of form which if it continues could see him carry England through. Pain from their 2018 exit will fuel this hungry England side into performing at the highest level in the summer and with the final at Wembley who knows England might win it all!

Belgium follow England as third favourite to win it all in the summer. Belgium are led by arguably the best midfielder in the world Kevin de Bruyne and first-class goalscorer, Inter Milan striker, Romelu Lukaku. With them two at the heart of this well drilled Belgium team you cannot rule them out to go far this summer. Belgium reached the semi-final in the 2018 World Cup stopped by France so they will seek revenge and be looking to go that one step further, they definitely have the desire and quality to go that far and experience running through the seem notably with veteran centre back partnership, Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderwireld at the heart of that and will look to take Belgium all the way.

Germany and Spain come in next which is not a big surprise from their recent form and the players they have to choose from, they are both international powerhouses who have struggled in recent years to find the quality and the gel in their teams which is usually forever present for both. Spain have experienced wonderful players in the last decade like Iniesta, Xavi and Villa bu lack that sort of high quality talent now, especially at the top of the pitch where they really struggle along with Germany, but their stature and experience at the international level still give them a chance in the summer to challenge for the title.

Whatever happens in the summer drama and he unexpected is guaranteed to occur, we can dissect teams and compare teams now but the reality is the high pressure of the summer will prevail and the unexpected can really happen.