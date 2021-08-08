How to Watch Live Football Games Online

We’re in the wonderful age of content where we can rely on multiple streaming services to serve quality content at our convenience. Netflix, Hulu and, Disney+ can cover the majority of content, but what about us football (or soccer) fans?

Depending on your location, there are cable options available that often have exclusive rights to the latest game; however, these can be expensive. Fortunately, we’ve found some other options that’ll let you watch the big match this weekend stress-free

Keep in mind that some of these streaming services may not be available in your area. If you find a service you like but isn’t available, you can always sign up with a VPN trial and access the service that way.

The Best Ways to Stream Football

Hulu Live

When people think of Hulu, they think of a streaming service that works similarly to Netflix. Hulu offers plenty of original content, and subscribers have access to tons of comedies, anime, cartoons, and more on the platform. But many people ignore one section of Hulu that separates it from other streaming services: Hulu Live TV.

Hulu offers a subscription that bundles Hulu’s regular streaming catalog with an on-demand service called Hulu Live TV. It includes tons of channels, including sports-oriented channels like ESPN, NBC, CBS, and more.

There is a catch — Hulu + Live TV is expensive, clocking in at around $65 per month. Even if you wanted to only subscribe to the Live TV portion of Hulu, you would still be paying at least $60 a month. However, Hulu Live TV is a good and convenient option for football fans because of the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and MLS coverage.

YouTube TV

If you like what Hulu Live has to offer but don’t feel like spending that much money per month, you can always take a look at YouTube TV. Yes, believe it or not, YouTube has branched out to the on-demand streaming market, and it works very well.

The only issue one might run into with YouTube TV is a lack of requested channels due to YouTube TV’s catalog, which varies depending on the user’s location. So, before you sign up to YouTube TV, check what channels you would get in your area.

FuboTV

While Hulu Live and YouTube TV focus on offering well-rounded packages that can appeal to a large audience, FuboTV focuses on drawing in sports fans that also like to watch other content from time to time. Because of this, FuboTV’s catalog focuses on sports, with other mainstream channels like Disney being included (though they are not the main focus).

FuboTV offers two streaming packages: Starter and Elite. The Starter includes the standard sports channels, while the Elite package throws in extra channels like ESPNU and MLB Network.

FuboTV clocks in around the same price as Hulu and YouTube, and while it lacks a lot of the entertainment channels found on those services, FuboTV makes up for it by offering more sports channels.

Fanatiz

Die-hard football fans that just want to focus on the beautiful game might want to subscribe to Fanatiz. Unlike the other services mentioned on this list, Fanatiz focuses solely on football. For only $8/month, subscribers can access a variety of channels that stream games, as well as statistics and highlights from a variety of teams.

The good thing about Fanatiz is its focus on international teams; the service even offers a Club Italia subscription that comes with RAI TV!

Conclusion

What subscription package do you think fits your preferences best? Let us know in the comments below!