How can professional footballers deal with loneliness?

Loneliness is a special form of unsatisfied communication and support needs, which is demonstrated in a strongly expressed experience of their lack. Loneliness is a passive condition. It is redoubled due to inaction when a person unwittingly allows this condition to continue and makes nothing to change it. If no action is taken, this condition can worsen, resulting in feelings of depression and helplessness. Everyone faces this problem at least once in their life; professional footballers are no exception.

Why are professional football players lonely?

The main factor why many players experience loneliness is the frequent change of club, environment, and, accordingly, life in general. As soon as a football player changes a club, various new norms appear immediately, which he must comply with. For example:

Physical isolation

If a footballer plays for a famous club in an outstanding league, then he is clearly the victim of physical isolation. Every footballer should initially understand that he needs to prepare for long training sessions and think only about winning and achieving results on the field. If we talk about professional footballers, they spend an average of 5-6 days a week training away from their families.

Required pressure

Football players are subject to ups and downs. Unfortunately, fans put pressure on the players on the field. It is an integral part of maintaining high performance. Thus, achievement of results and career advancement becomes a priority for the players, and family and personal life become secondary. Accordingly, the players miss their families and become lonely. Finding a partner will help professional footballers overcome loneliness.

Where can they meet single ladies?

The easiest and fastest method of overcoming the feeling of loneliness among professional footballers is online dating.

Here are some of the advantages of online dating:

Great choice of potential partners. You can meet several people at once, communicate pleasantly, and have fun with them on the site. Such a relationship is convenient because you can communicate and meet online at a convenient time; you do not need to adjust your plans. This is one of the main factors for the players, who spend most of their time in the field and have little time to find a suitable partner.

Ability to set the search criteria. You can get acquainted with singles according to your preferences. Dating sites often have convenient search systems that allow you to select partners of interest by gender, age, hobbies, goals. Dating sites make it easy to meet hot moms for casual dating.

Lack of boundaries. On the network, you can make acquaintances with people close to you or in your city. This is especially true for professional football players who often visit different cities and countries.

More open behavior. On the Internet, it is easier to sincerely answer the question about the purpose of dating and find relationships that will fully match individual preferences.

Also, many famous football players do not lack attention from their fans, so dating in real life can also take place. But you need to understand that not many fans will agree on the pastime you want, so there are some nuances here.

Tips that can help footballers deal with loneliness

To overcome feelings of loneliness, you can make a plan for your transformation, and our recommendations will help you with this.

Focus on the present

Whenever you feel anguish for the past, tell yourself, “Stop! I won’t think about it anymore! ” Focus your attention on what is happening today. The past is no longer there, and the future is not yet. Therefore, you must look for opportunities to be happy today, “here and now.”

Be proud of yourself

You are a unique person, so be happy and proud that you are the person you are.

Learn to enjoy the time you spend alone with yourself

You need to be clear about the difference between loneliness and solitude. Loneliness is when you are unhappy and suffering from being alone. Solitude, on the other hand, is the joy of being able to be alone with yourself.

Don’t allow yourself to dawdle

When you are not doing anything, “unnecessary” thoughts begin to arise in it. If you have free time – go for a walk, ride a bike, read a good book, etc. Be sure to find something to do, and don’t be afraid to try something completely new.

Make it clear to yourself the purpose of your life.

When you know that your life has some important purpose, then your dependence on the support and encouragement of other people decreases.

Try to be useful to other people, make others happy

Helping those who have a harder time than you will be of immense benefit. You will understand that, in fact, you are a happy person because you do not have such terrible problems as those people whose fate you are trying to alleviate.

Find the positive side of being alone

Any event has two sides, and one of them is necessarily positive. Take a piece of paper and write on it ten benefits of being alone. For example, freedom, a great opportunity to read a book for which there was no time before, learn a foreign language, etc. Use your loneliness to prepare for positive changes in your life properly.

You should not perceive your loneliness as a constant and unchanging reality, especially since now you know how to cope with it!