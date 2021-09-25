Groves goes at Gloucester City

GLOUCESTER CITY have appointed former Bristol Rovers midfielder Lee Mansell as interim manager after parting company with Paul Groves late last night.

Picture: Alamy

The Tigers suffered their fifth consecutive league defeat yesterday going down 3-0 at Gateshead. The result left them third from bottom in National League North with four points from seven games.

Groves, the ex-Grimsby player and manager, was appointed by Gloucester last December after James Rowe left to join Chesterfield and has won four of his 13 league games in charge.

Mansell, who scored the winning penalty in the 2015 Con...