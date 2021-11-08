Beginner’s Guide to Online Roulette Strategies

If you like playing roulette, you need to use some tactics to have more fun and win more often. There are countless strategies you can use for this traditional casino game, and they all claim to be the best. So, how true is this? Do roulette strategies really work and increase your chances of winning? Here, we will answer these questions: whether you enjoy playing online or mobile roulette, this information is sure to come in handy.

Progressive Betting Strategies

Roulette strategies can generally be divided into two groups: progressive and non-progressive. The difference between the two is the way the stakes are determined. In progressive betting systems, the bet amount is increased continuously, and this is done according to a certain sequence. The most well-known example of these systems is the Martingale strategy.

In the Martingale strategy, the stake is doubled after each loss. For example, if you start playing with 1 unit and lose, the next game your bet should be 2 units. If you lose that too, you bet 4 units on the next game, and so on… You have to keep doing this until you get a win.

In variants of this system (e.g., Fibonacci, D’alembert, Paroli, etc.) the stake increase is limited or even higher. In other words, some variants recommend increasing the bet only after winning. Others suggest increasing the bet according to a certain mathematical formula, such as the Fibonacci sequence. In any case, the peculiarity of all these strategies is that they ask you to increase the amount of your bet constantly.

The idea is that once you make a win, it will be big enough to cover all your losses. This is theoretically true, but no one (other than luck) knows when you’ll get the win. Progressive betting strategies increase the total bet size very quickly and if you are playing on a limited budget, they can cause you to go bankrupt before you can make a profit. But if you don’t have a bankroll problem, it’s true that eventually, they will work, and you can make a big profit.

Non-Progressive Betting Strategies

As can be understood from the explanation above, progressive betting strategies are not about your chances of winning: they are just “advice” on bankroll management. They aim to give you an efficient roulette experience by spending your money according to a certain strategy. They do not cause any change in the RTP – house edge values ​​of the online roulette game and for the same reason do not affect your chances of winning.

Non-progressive betting strategies are just the opposite. They don’t care about how you spend your money; they focus directly on increasing your chances of winning. It is not possible to change the RTP and house edge values ​​of roulette, but with the right bets it is possible to increase your winning frequency: this is the purpose of these strategies.

For example, in the James Bond roulette strategy, the goal is to cover more than half of the numbers on the wheel. In other words, if there are 10 outcomes on the table, for example, placing a bet on at least 6 of them. This strategy requires you to place bets on 0, line, and 19-36 simultaneously with only 20 unit wagers. This way you bet on a total of 25 numbers (online roulette has a total of 37 or 38 numbers, depending on the variant).

Although it makes sense at first glance, the James Bond strategy is not very useful in the long run because there are still 12 numbers that you can’t cover. As you continue to play, you lose 20 units on average every 37 spins. This is because the house edge does not change: the advantage is still in the casino.

Interestingly, the best strategy you can use for online roulette is probably to try your luck at red/black, odd/even, or low/high bets. In European and French roulette, these bets have a 48% to 50% chance of winning. This is a very satisfactory rate: Of course, there is no guarantee that you will win, but the 48% chance of winning is not a rate that can be ignored. If you’re just starting out, make sure to place your money on these bets: this is the best online roulette strategy you can use.