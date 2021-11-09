The best betting websites for all the Canadian users

Betting is a common thing for each country in the world. People like feeling additional heat while watching some game. That makes the game even more interesting than it is. Nevertheless, the conditions of betting are different in many countries. Everything depends not only on the common accessibility but also on the interest of the average user. And Canada is not an exception. Finding a nice place for a wager may be hard. The list of Canadian sports betting sites will help many people to solve the problem of finding a fine bookie.

On this list, you will have an opportunity to take a look either at genuine Canadian betting websites and at the ones, which are popular worldwide.

Sports Interaction

Sports interaction is a betting website that is located and licensed in Canada.

To start with, it is a nice-looking gambling website with a wide variety of categories provided. You can bet on soccer, football, basketball, baseball, MMA, and horse racing.

People who are into cybersports will always be happy with the opportunity to place a wager on Dota 2, Counter-Strike, and League of Legends events. One more advantage is that Sports Interaction provides not only the hyped eSports leagues but also adds different minor tournaments.

The website has a warm greeting bonus, which would add up to 500 dollars on the first deposit. Including all these factors, Sports Interactions is a good website for all kinds of gamblers. Either novice users and experienced ones will be happy with provided categories and services.

FansBet

FansBet is a relatively new website that started its activity in 2017 and became really popular among Canadian users. It has a pretty well-done design without something special. But new gamblers will be just excited about it.

The website does everything to attract new people to play. The very first thing is a welcoming bonus. You can get up to 1000 dollars for your first deposit and that’s just perfect.

Moreover, you can see a wide variety of sports events provided, including American football, Australian football, soccer, basketball, volleyball, and even gold and darts. An opportunity to bet on trending eSports games is also present and provides satisfying odds for everyone.

One of the main advantages is the fact FansBet is being updated frequently and this way they can grant access to their users a little bit earlier than some other bookies.

Using this website is only a pleasure. Its work is smooth and you can reach it from any part of the world, which makes it even more appreciated by users.

Bet99

Bet99 is a website that is aimed at a Canadian audience. It is a classical betting website that would be brilliant either for gambling newbies and for betting experts.

To start with, the design is really comfortable. It makes you look deeply into the website’s content and find more and more events which take all your attention and make you bet.

Provided sports are also usual. Basketball, football, and soccer are the main categories on the website. But you can also wager on different political events, which might be either funny and useful for many gamblers.

Moreover, there are many casino game modes on the website, which may fulfill someone’s desire to spend some more money between betting on their favorite events.

Concluding everything, Bet99 is one of the best betting websites on the Canadian market and it definitely worths your attention.

888sport

Smoothly moving to popular international companies, we shall start with 888sports. The reason is simple: 888 has already become a trustworthy brand in the gambling world.

888 sports is a surprisingly good website that provides a wide diversity of different sports disciplines to bet on. They include hockey, tennis, basketball, soccer. Avid fans of cybersports events will be also happy because 888sports provides offers to bet on CS:GO, League of Legends, Dota 2, and Valorant.

The website is made in a sort of minimalistic style to make it really easy for everyone. Everything works smoothly and you always see all you need. Finding something you look for is astonishingly easy.

If you have a short break between some events, you can play some casino games. There are links leading on the other 888 projects, which will satisfy any user.

Furthermore, the opportunity to bet in real-time will also be perfect to warm the interest while watching a game and will be a nice challenge to your analytics skills.

888sports is a great betting website, which will fully satisfy not only users from Canada but also avid sports fans from all over the world.

Bet365

There is no list of the best gambling websites without Bet365. And that does not even surprise users. Being a great betting website, Bet365 provides brilliant services worldwide. Even Canada, the country where betting websites are really developed, is fond of Bet365 because of its functionality.

The very first advantage of the website is the variety of events. Even the pickiest user will be able to find something he likes the most. There are basketball, golf, football, volleyball, soccer, virtual sports, eSports, racing, and even darts. People are also free to bet on different political events and try their prediction skills in practice.

Moreover, the website is aimed at attracting the average user giving only needed features. There are no bright banners for novice players neither there is a lot of different features only for truly experienced players. No, the website is done to be comfortable for every single person who visits it.

Even more, Bet365 is also glad to see new users. Welcoming bonuses are warm and always available.

Furthermore, the website has an extremely high speed of transferring money. You don’t have to wait for a week to get the money you won. And the commission of the service is really low, which makes Bet365 even more attractive.

Which website is the best for Canadian users?

Choosing only one website from this list is a hard task. That is almost impossible to claim one of these bookmakers better than the others. All they provide interesting offers and have something unique.

However, users from Canada should pay more attention to the Canadian betting websites, because they provide really interesting events and services for the people from their country.