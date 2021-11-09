The Young Celtic B-Team Players Chasing Postecoglou’s First-Team

The Celtic FC B-team compete in the Lowland League and have had an excellent season so far, managing to win most of the games they have played this season. Although their first game was a loss and the second a draw, they soon pulled it back and managed to bag a 10-0 win against Vale of Leithen. Many of the young stars are one day hoping to make the first team for Celtic Football Club, and they’re in a perfect position to do so.

Let’s look at the rising stars chasing Postecoglou’s first team and who will likely make it.

Rocco Vata

Rocco Vata has people talking at the minute. He’s the type of player the fans want to see on the first team for Celtic FC – he has the talent and personality to deserve it. He’s long been chasing a seat on the first-team squad, and some might say it’s in his blood. He’s the son of Celtic FC legend Rudi Vata, an incredible footballer that people came from far and wide to see.

That's the desirable thing about the Celtics; they're not just a local team. He is humble and quiet when off the pitch, but fierce and fast on the field. And he's managed to impress against some of the toughest clubs in the Lowland League. He even recently represented Ireland for the under-17's. He is definitely one to watch.

Owen Moffat

You can’t miss Owen Moffat. He has a searing energy that burns inside him makes him a relentless player on the field. He’s a winger for the Celtic B-team that made a huge impact from the minute he joined the team. Out of the 10 goals scored against Vale of Leithen, he scored 5 of them.

The young Scot managed to bag a chance to show what he was worth with a pre-season game against Sheffield Wednesday, and he managed to score. There’s talk that Postecoglou is a big fan — and who can blame him after the first-team performance like that — so you can no doubt expect to see him on the playing for Celtic FC in no time.

Tobi Oluwayemi

Tobi’s claim to fame is that he is on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, so whether he will ever appear for the first time for Celtic FC is yet to be seen. What can be seen is the impressive talent Tobi brings to the team. The goalkeeper, who has played for England at the u18 level, will no doubt want to impress to either secure his future at Celtic or to convince Spurs he is worthy for a chance to pick up the gloves when Hugo Lloris vacates his position between the sticks.

All of the footballers in the Lowland League are competing at a high level, some are just a nudge better than the rest, and a lot of them come from the Celtic FC B-team. It’ll be exciting to see who moves through the ranks over the next season or two.