Assessing the current standings of the Champions League

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League is nearing the end of the phase matches, and it’s given fans more than their fair share of action, drama, and nail-biting face-offs.

The competition has only intensified as the weeks have progressed, with teams striving for top positions in the 36-team league phase – and make a difference in the Champions League winner odds.

As such, we’ve put together a quick assessment of where the current teams of the campaign are, and what key matches are taking place that could put forward a favourite to potentially nab the cup.

Where the teams stand

At the time of writing – January 22, 2025 – Liverpool currently sits atop with a perfect record, securing 21 points from their seven matches.

Trailing closely behind is Barcelona, having amassed 18 points across their games with only one loss, bolstered by a thrilling 5-4 victory over Benfica.

The revised structure for the tournament now sees each team playing eight matches against different opponents, four at home and four away. This means there’s one more game for each team left before the knockout stages begin.

The top eight teams will automatically advance to the Round of 16, while those finishing between 9th and 24th will enter a playoff round to secure their spots in the knockout stages.

Key matches and performances

Liverpool’s consistent form was evident in their recent 2-1 win over Lille at Anfield, where Mohamed Salah netted his 50th European goal for the club.

Another riveting match was Barcelona’s dramatic comeback against Benfica, which not only secured them three crucial points but also demonstrated their resilience and attacking prowess on the field.

Aston Villa, despite a commendable campaign, faced a setback with a 1-0 loss to Monaco. This result simply underscores just how unpredictable the nature of this competition is, as well as the challenges teams face in securing the top spots.

Upcoming matches to watch

The final matchday – on January 29 – promises several enticing fixtures that could influence the standings going into the knockout stages:

Aston Villa vs Celtic: Just one point separates Aston Villa and Celtic, but Unai Emery will be hoping for a win to secure a top-eight spot, which could knock the Hoops out of the competition.

Just one point separates Aston Villa and Celtic, but Unai Emery will be hoping for a win to secure a top-eight spot, which could knock the Hoops out of the competition. Brest vs Real Madrid: French side Brest have been one of the surprise outfits of the competition and could progress with an upset over Real Madrid. Currently, in 16th, Carlo Ancelotti’s men are flirting with danger.

French side Brest have been one of the surprise outfits of the competition and could progress with an upset over Real Madrid. Currently, in 16th, Carlo Ancelotti’s men are flirting with danger. Man City vs Club Brugge: One of the biggest disappointments of the group stage, Man City are currently not even set to book a place in the playoff round as they currently sit 25th. A win over 20th-place Club Brugge is a must.

As the league phase concludes, the competition’s new format has delivered heightened excitement and unpredictability throughout the tournament. Fans can anticipate more thrilling matches as teams battle for European glory.

With more action promised in the Champions League, fans eagerly await to see what the upcoming matches bring and whether certain teams can claw their way to the top of the pack, whilst others drop out of the running for good.