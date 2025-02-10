For the most part, professional football teams go through periods of ups and downs.

It’s rarely a case that everything goes as planned throughout a season, so this is usually factored into many people’s thinking.

However, when things don’t go according to plan, managers come under fire.

But why are so many managers facing the sack in the modern era?

Plan

As mentioned above, things don’t usually go to plan, and there will be bumps in the road throughout the season, but a couple of bad results will often see pressure begin to mount, with there being talk about a manager’s future in the media and the manager odds betting being impacted as a result.

It doesn’t seem logical that a couple of bad results should lead to a manager’s position being questioned, but it happens.

Every team starts their respective campaigns with targets, such as where they want to finish in the league.

And if a team looks like they’re not going to achieve their aims, it can lead to club boards deciding to act to ensure that meeting the targets is still possible.

However, in the modern day, these decisions are being made earlier and earlier, and there’s a reason for this.

When things start to veer off course, managers will often come under fire and face the sack because boards don’t want situations to get to a point where they’re unsalvageable.

So, instead of waiting too long, they will often pull the trigger early, which is why clubs have made multiple managerial changes in a single season, something that never used to happen.

Financial

Another reason why so many managers face the sack is the financial side of football.

There’s more money in the game than ever before, and clubs rely on income generated from TV coverage, league position finishes, qualifying for European football, and so on.

The reliance on these income streams can also see managers come under fire if it looks like a team’s form and performances mean these financial boosts will be at risk.

An example of this is Leicester City.

They were promoted to the Premier League last season but are on course for relegation.

They have already fired Steve Cooper as manager, and now Ruud van Nistelrooy’s position is under threat.

Solution

This is because the finances a club generates from being in the top flight compared to the second tier is poles apart.

So, the Foxes must do whatever they can to retain their Premier League status, which could include changing manager multiple times in one season.

More managers than ever before are facing the sack all season round, and sometimes after just a couple of bad results.

With more pressure to succeed, both on and off the pitch, this is a situation that is unlikely to change.

And as they always say, you can’t fire a team of players, so sacking the manager is the only solution available to club owners and their board of directors.