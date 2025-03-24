Five non-league teams worth managing in Football Manager 2024

Most football fans tend to question managerial decisions throughout an average season. From the National League to the Isthmian League North, it happens. Games like Football Manager 2024 are, therefore, enticing for many supporters, with fans having the opportunity to manage their beloved clubs.

In general, football titles have always appealed to fans of the beautiful game. Alongside taking a relative minnow up through the leagues, fans also play fantasy football games and football-themed online casino games like DraftKings and Soccer Blackjack. They’re attempting to score their way to glory in simulation titles like EA Sports FC 25. Football Manager 2024 is the best management title in the genre, though, with its impressively realistic aspect piquing the interest of so many supporters.

Managing a non-league team isn’t always easy, though. Like in real life, they tend to have limited resources compared to the Premier League giants, and managers must work on shoestring budgets. It can certainly be done, but certain clubs are more appealing than others when selecting your first managerial job. Let’s take a look at five popular options below.

Oldham Athletic

When assessing teams in the Vanarama National League, Oldham Athletic’s history makes them an enticing proposition for many Football Manager players. The former Premier League club has a large stadium for the level. They’re probably the biggest club in terms of fanbase. Their owner, English businessman Frank Rothwell, has big ambitions and tends to give managers a decent budget to work with. Throw in the challenge of turning a club steeped in history into a thriving EFL team again, and managing Oldham Athletic is worth considering.

Dorking Wanderers

Owner and manager Marc White might not be happy, but managing Dorking Wanderers is another strong option. The National League South side has one of the most significant budgets in the league. They have a compact but lovely stadium to build up potentially, and they’re a club many players at the level would relish playing for. Jason Prior has goals in him, Alfie Rutherford is a top player for that particular league, and defensive stalwarts like Tony Craig lead from the back. Managing a National League South club is probably for the more experienced player of Football Manager 2024, but if you fancy a challenge, then Dorking Wanderers is a great option.

Darlington

Regarding National League North options, Darlington is undoubtedly one of the best. The club has been on quite a journey, but it appears to be in for a bright future, and it’s easily one of the most prestigious clubs in the league. It’s tough down there, but Darlington’s allure is obvious.

Torquay United FC

Another club from the National League who dropped into the non-league game and hasn’t been able to get out of it for a good few years now, Torquay United FC, is another popular choice for many managers. A club that tends to recruit players who have been released by relatively local clubs, such as Plymouth and Exeter, there isn’t a great deal of choice when it comes to potential recruits, and budget issues also play a part in making this particular job a tough one. Torquay has a decent squad for the level, though.

Chester FC

Another team aiming to rise through the leagues, Chester, is currently well in the promotion mix in the National League North. A well-followed team with plenty of ambition behind them, taking the club into League Two is a real challenge, but it isn’t impossible. Then, from there, anything is possible.