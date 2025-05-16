Examining the Championship Manager of the Season and the nominees

The Sky Bet Championship never fails to deliver high drama, fierce competition, and a relentless schedule that tests even the most experienced managers.

Each year, the Manager of the Season award recognises the coach who not only meets expectations but surpasses them in style—navigating the pitfalls of a gruelling 46-game campaign to emerge at the top of the pile.

This season’s honour went to Scott Parker, whose remarkable work at Burnley saw him once again stamp his authority as a promotion specialist.

However, the shortlist of nominees also featured some familiar names and inspired choices, making the race for the accolade as competitive as the league itself.

With the play-off final on the horizon, and Chris Wilder’s men the favourites in the Sunderland vs Sheffield United odds, let’s break down Parker’s season and the credentials of his fellow nominees.

Manager of the Season: Scott Parker (Burnley)

Scott Parker’s managerial reputation in the Championship continues to grow, and 2024/25 cemented his status as a man who knows how to get the job done.

Having previously secured promotion with Fulham in 2020 and Bournemouth in 2022, Parker completed a unique hat-trick by guiding Burnley back to the Premier League in his first season in charge.

Taking over from Vincent Kompany—who left for Bayern Munich—Parker had big shoes to fill. But rather than falter, the former England midfielder built on Burnley’s existing foundations and led the Clarets to a 100-point campaign, finishing second only on goal difference to champions Leeds United.

Burnley lost just two matches all season, highlighting their consistency and resilience under Parker’s guidance.

The only real disappointment was missing out on the title in agonising fashion. A late goal from Manor Solomon on the final day handed Leeds the crown, but Parker’s achievement remains extraordinary.

His ability to immediately implement his style, steady the ship, and push Burnley to the brink of silverware is testament to his tactical acumen and man-management skills.

Now comes the ultimate challenge — proving he can finally crack the Premier League after previous struggles in the top flight.

Nominee: Daniel Farke (Leeds United)

If anyone had a strong case to beat Parker to the award, it was Daniel Farke. The German led Leeds United to the Championship title, earning promotion to the Premier League for the third time in his managerial career—having previously done so with Norwich City in 2019 and 2021.

Farke’s Leeds side were relentless, recording 29 wins, the most in the division, and edging Burnley on goal difference on the final day of the season.

Despite his success, questions remain about Farke’s Premier League credentials. Reports suggest Leeds’ ownership group, 49ers Enterprises, are undecided about whether he’s the right man to lead them in the top flight, pointing to his previous struggles with Norwich.

Still, his ability to deliver promotion again and win a third Championship title cannot be overlooked—and he will feel slightly aggrieved to miss out on the main award.

Nominee: Chris Wilder (Sheffield United)

Chris Wilder’s return to Bramall Lane has been a story of revival—both for the manager and the club. Having endured difficult spells at Middlesbrough and Watford following his 2021 departure from Sheffield United, Wilder came back home in late 2023 with the Blades in need of direction.

Under his leadership, Sheffield United rediscovered their identity and became regular favourites in the Championship odds.

They finished third in the table with 90 points, boasting an impressive 28 wins. However, their 10 defeats ultimately cost them an automatic promotion spot.

Wilder’s influence was clear to see. The team played with structure, fight, and attacking intent—reminiscent of his first spell in charge when he took them from League One to the Premier League.

While they’ll have to do it the hard way via the play-off final, Wilder deserves credit for turning around a club that had lost its way and positioning them firmly back in the promotion conversation.

Nominee: Régis Le Bris (Sunderland)

Perhaps the most surprising name on the shortlist was Régis Le Bris, but his inclusion is richly deserved. The Frenchman was a bold appointment by Sunderland following their flirtation with instability under Michael Beale, especially given Le Bris had just overseen Lorient’s relegation in Ligue 1.

Yet, the move proved inspired. Le Bris brought a calm, methodical approach to the Stadium of Light, winning Manager of the Month for August and overseeing a sustained promotion push throughout the season.

While Sunderland had a rocky finish to the season, they secured a play-off spot, defying pre-season scepticism about their top-six credentials.

Le Bris has turned doubters into believers and now has Sunderland dreaming of a long-awaited return to the Premier League.