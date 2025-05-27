The Role of Influencers and Streamers in LATAM’s Online Casino Growth

Any social network you name is full of influencers: from cooking channels on YouTube to PC gamers and healthy lifestyle enthusiasts on Instagram. They are literally everywhere with millions of followers and a strong impact on brands’ awareness and sales. Just 10-15 years ago brands spent billions on TV ads and now it is reported that influencer marketing is projected to reach $32.55 billion with a strong trend to grow over the next five years.

Let’s find out why influencers are such a big deal in Internet marketing these days and why the iGaming industry relies on it so heavily.

Who Are Influencers

In simple words, influencers are content creators in a certain niche who built a large community on YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, or Instagram. They can shape the crowd’s opinions, recommend products of various brands, and impact the buying behavior of their audiences. The connection is even stronger when it comes to PC games as brands invest desperately to promote their products via Twitch streamers who own the global gaming community. Streamers typically play games and broadcast their gameplay in real time. They interact directly with viewers through chats and social platforms, building close-knit communities where trust plays a key role. That’s why a simple recommendation from a famous streamer can dramatically increase sales for gaming gear manufacturers and game publishers.

Although influencers typically stream popular titles, there are influencers who stream casino games. Such streamers usually focus on gaming in the new casinos or placing bets on various sports events such as football or boxing. Their channels are often sponsored by big iGaming brands like 777game and feature different casino games.

What makes influencers so powerful in this context? First of all, it’s all about the connection they form with their audience. Followers consider them as real humans with real emotions just like they are. That’s why the bond is so strong especially when community members are going through the wins and loses together with their favourite influencer.

Do They Really Have So Much Power?

The short answer is Yes. They have a strong impact on how people think, what they buy, and where they spend their time. This is because of the one thing called a parasocial relationship when people feel like they “know” the influencer. Because of this connection, when an influencer recommends a product or service, fans often treat it like advice from a friend.

This is where we come to the point of why influencers become a significant part of casino marketing. Partnering with influencers in most cases results in huge spikes in traffic and signups for casinos. And if they distribute promo codes and encourage people to visit “this new casino”, the results can be 3-5 times more effective compared to the traditional ads. Some casinos even track which influencers bring in the most paying players and offer them long-term deals or commissions.

Influencers make gambling fun and even exciting. They normalize it in society and make it feel less risky and more like a form of entertainment. When people see their favorite influencer winning big, they are more likely to join a casino and try their luck even if they weren’t planning to play. So yes, influencers have real power. They don’t just promote brands, they bring them tons of cash and new players.

Biggest Influencers in LATAM

LATAM is one of the fastest-growing regions for online casino streaming and promotion and this is largely because of integration with local influencers and content creators. Many influencers are former esports players which helps them grow their audience faster. Here are some of the biggest names in the industry across LATAM:

Gaules

Originally known for his Counter-Strike streams, Gaules is one of the biggest names in LATAM streaming. While he doesn’t focus solely on casinos, his massive reach on Twitch (millions of followers) has made him a valuable voice for any gaming-related brand partnerships, including those with betting sponsors.

Barbie Ruiz

A rising influencer on TikTok and Instagram who mixes lifestyle content with casino and sports betting promotions. She focuses on “how-to” casino content and often posts bonus code tips in her stories.

Papo MC

A rapper, esports figure, and poker player, Papo MC has seamlessly bridged the gap between entertainment and casino culture. He often streams poker sessions and works with platforms that promote both traditional gambling and crypto casinos.

Jhoan Álvarez

Known for both gaming and financial content, Jhoan leverages YouTube and Facebook Live to deliver casino tutorials and live-streamed game sessions. He appeals to Spanish-speaking audiences across LATAM, and frequently collaborates with online betting apps.

But here comes the first problem: advertising casinos are still restricted in most of LATAM countries. Influencers in such countries often walk a fine line between making money and going to jail for breaking the laws.

How Influencers Contribute to The Growth of Casino Industry

Influencers and streamers have become a key marketing tool for online casinos but in places like LATAM it’s tricky because breaking the law can lead an influencer to jail. Influencers frequently showcase exclusive welcome bonus codes, free spins, and referral codes.

Influencers usually operate on CPA or CPL models where they earn a commission for each new user they refer to the platform. This gives them a strong cash flow to keep the content fresh and exciting. Traditional ads often miss younger players who spend more time on Twitch, TikTok, or Instagram than watching TV. Influencers bridge that gap, introducing online casinos to younger audiences.

Influencers help online casinos connect with new players. They boost engagement and turn gambling into a watchable experience. But with great influence comes great responsibility, and the balance between growth and ethics is becoming a central topic in society.