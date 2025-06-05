The Changing Face of Football Sponsorship in the UK

Sponsorship in UK football is undergoing a seismic shift. For decades, gambling companies have been among the most visible commercial partners across all tiers of the sport. From Premier League giants to non-league hopefuls, new gambling brands have splashed their logos across kits, stadium billboards, and digital platforms to build their brand.

However, public pressure and increasing awareness of gambling-related harms have forced the football industry to re-evaluate this relationship.

This reckoning reached a peak in April 2023, when Premier League clubs voluntarily agreed to ban gambling sponsorships on the front of their matchday shirts, with the rule taking effect at the end of the 2025–26 season.

While sleeve and stadium sponsorships remain permissible, the ban marks a watershed moment in the evolving regulation of gambling’s influence on UK sport. The ripple effects of this decision are now being felt across the football pyramid, particularly in the lower leagues, where sponsorship is not just about branding—it’s about survival.

The Rise of New Online Casinos in the UK

Simultaneously, a generation of new UK online casinos is emerging. These platforms are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission and are legal in the UK. With traditional advertising channels increasingly restricted by tighter legislation and platform policies, many of these new brands are turning to football sponsorships as a way to connect with passionate and engaged communities. And where better to look than the lower tiers of English football?

The English Football League (EFL) Championship, League One, League Two, and the National League all present attractive opportunities for new online casino brands. These divisions are home to clubs with rich histories, loyal fanbases, and, crucially, limited access to high-profile commercial revenue streams. For new casino operators, sponsoring a lower-league club offers a cost-effective way to build brand visibility while projecting legitimacy.

Sponsorship in the Lower Leagues

The lower leagues of English football are structurally and financially distinct from the top flight. Premier League clubs typically benefit from global broadcasting deals and billionaire owners. EFL and non-league clubs instead rely heavily on matchday revenue, local sponsorships, and modest commercial partnerships to stay afloat. The influx of sponsorship money from gambling operators could provide a much-needed lifeline.

Recent years have seen numerous examples of lower-tier teams entering into partnerships with gambling firms. For instance, in the 2022–23 season, League Two side Newport County featured a gambling brand as a sleeve sponsor, while National League teams like Aldershot Town have had betting firms as backers. The financial significance of these deals can be pivotal—covering everything from travel costs to academy funding. However, this trend has not been without controversy.

Ethical and Social Risks of Gambling Sponsorships

The central concern around gambling sponsorships—especially involving lower-league teams—centres on social responsibility. Many of these clubs are embedded in working-class communities, where financial hardship and gambling addiction rates tend to be higher. Sponsorship from a betting company in such contexts can appear predatory rather than supportive.

Moreover, lower-league clubs often brand themselves as family-friendly community hubs. The presence of gambling sponsors risks clashing with that image. Parents may be concerned about the normalization of gambling in environments frequented by children and teenagers. Seeing a betting logo on a team shirt—or engaging in club-endorsed promotions—could shape young fans’ attitudes toward gambling before they even understand the risks. Underage gambling is a big problem in the UK, and this helps fuel the problem.

Many call for a total ban on gambling adverts in all football leagues in the UK, including former FA chief executive Mark Palios, according to the BBC. While it’s unlikely a full ban is soon to come, more restrictions in lower leagues are likely to follow.

Finding a Middle Ground

Despite these concerns, clubs and casinos can engage in responsible partnerships. Some clubs have introduced measures such as placing gambling age restrictions on kit merchandise or running educational campaigns alongside sponsorships. UK online gambling sites, for their part, are increasingly adopting responsible gambling initiatives—such as deposit limits, self-exclusion tools, and messaging campaigns around “playing safely.”

The UKGC have, in recent years, taken a strong stance against underage gambling, with mandatory ID verification before a player can deposit to a new UK casino. The recent implementation of age-based bet limits for online slots is a further testament to this.

Future sponsorship strategies may rely heavily on transparency and trust. Gambling sites wanting to enter football will likely need to:

Have a valid gambling license from the UK Gambling Commission.

Include youth protection clauses in contracts.

Avoid promotions targeted at under-18s or using football-themed content that appeals to children.

Commit to local community investment beyond branding.

Partner with addiction support charities as part of their social responsibility.

These measures could help reduce backlash and make such partnerships more palatable to regulators and the public alike.