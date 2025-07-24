Wrexham AFC’s rise over the past four years has been nothing short of miraculous. After being purchased by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, the club was languishing in the doldrums of English football. Since then, under their stewardship, Wrexham have secured multiple promotions and now find themselves playing in the Championship after back-to-back promotion successes.

When Wrexham secured automatic promotion to the Championship last season, finishing second to Birmingham City in League One, it marked the first time the club has played in the second tier since 1981-82, a remarkable turnaround in just a few years of being owned by the Hollywood duo of Reynold and McElhenney.

Manager Phil Parkinson has been hailed as a key part of the success Wrexham have had. He’s taken them from where they were to where they are now. He credits the owner’s long-term ambitions and the trust they’ve got in him, which allows him to get on with his job.

The Power of “Welcome to Wrexham”

Another key driver behind the club’s renaissance has been its docu-series Welcome to Wrexham, which premiered in 2022. The series has garnered critical acclaim, winning multiple Emmy Awards and two Critics’ Choice Television Awards, and has expanded Wrexham’s fanbase well beyond North Wales, particularly in the United States. It has even inspired other clubs to explore their own media-led ascents.

By combining cinematic storytelling with football, the show has transformed Wrexham from a local club into a global brand, demonstrating how much football now thrives on content.

What Would It Take To Reach the Premier League?

Promotion to the Premier League is historically and logistically challenging. Wrexham must first hold their own and establish themselves in the Championship. Their current summer transfer activity, which includes the signing of Liberato Cacace for a club record fee, shows intent.

However, to realistically challenge for promotion, especially this season, there must be more investment made in the squad to bring in players who not only have the quality but also the experience. Infrastructure must be upgraded, too. And there will be a need to keep a close eye on the financials, ensuring there’s sustainability as well as new revenue streams.

Expanding Reach Through Branding

Branding has been crucial for Wrexham to get to where they are now. They’ve been able to generate multiple income streams that have helped to fund growth and keep the club sustainable financially. As time moves on, opening up more lucrative revenue streams will be key, as there will be higher levels of expenditure as Wrexham aim to compete with clubs in the Championship and potentially the Premier League.

After the success of Welcome to Wrexham and other content designed around the club and its rise, an option could be to create a branded online slot game. Online slots games, carrying a club’s brand, have already been utilised by top-level clubs, as they’re seen as a way to expand a brand, while remaining authentic via iconic chants and visuals.

Conclusion

Wrexham’s meteoric rise under the ownership of Reynolds and McElhenney, and the guidance of Parkinson in the dugout, as well as the Welcome to Wrexham team, is proof that football innovation, smart investment, and media-savvy branding can work in a big way. Now, with the Premier League just one step away, it will be interesting to see what Wrexham do next as they look to keep moving forward.