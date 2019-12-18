Ex-Hammer Leigh Dynan unveiled as new East Grinstead Town boss

Former Cobham, Kingstonian and Whyteleafe boss Leigh Dynan is the new manager of BetVictor Isthmian League East Grinstead Town.

Dynan, who was on the books of West Ham United as a youngster, was named as the successor to Matt Longhurst on Tuesday.

As a player, the 46-year-old was on the books at West Ham until a knee injury shattered his dreams before bouncing back at Non-League level for Fisher Athletic, Carshalton Athletic and Walton Casuals.

He moved into management at Farnborough in 2012 as reserve team boss before stepping up to become assistant manager later that year.

The new Wasps boss is expected to unveil his touchline team before taking charge for the first time on Saturday when Sevenoaks Town arrive at East Court.

Dynan, pictured on his appointment at Whyteleafe in 2016, told the Isthmian League South East club’s fans it was a “no brainer” for him to succeed Longhurst who was sacked last week after four years at the helm.

Dynan said: “I am very excited to have been given this opportunity and project at East Grinstead Town. Once I sat down and spoke with the management committee at length, it was a no brainer for me to become manager.

“The club are in a great position off the pitch to progress and grow and it’s now my job to match their ambition on the pitch. I can’t wait to meet the squad and have our first training session together this week.”

East Grinstead Town chairman Richard Tramontin said: “We had several very good candidates but Leigh’s managerial record at this level and his vision for the short and long-term impressed us.

“It has been a challenging few months but we are delighted to have Leigh on board and we are confident he can motivate the squad and get them climbing the table while implementing a long-term vision that will enable us to thrive at this level in the future.”

Former Erith & Belvedere and Corinthian boss Longhurst was axed with the Wasps struggling at the foot of the Isthmian League South East Division table.

Longhurst’s number two Grant Hearn and club captain Drew Cooney have been in charge as caretakers.

Appointed in October 2015, Longhurst left with the Wasps five points adrift at the bottom of the table with just five points on the board having failed to win any of their first 14 league outings.

Longhurst – who stood down as Wasps boss in March 2017 to become assistant manager at Hastings United before returning within two weeks to retake the helm – guided the club to a 13th placed finish last season, the highest placing in their history.

