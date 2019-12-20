Never mind City and United: Five of Manchester’s other football clubs

Manchester is one of the great cities of Europe and it is occupied by two of the biggest football clubs in the world, Manchester United and Manchester City – but there is plenty more colour to the north west’s football scene than red and sky blue.

The Greater Manchester area is home to a number of clubs with many competing at Non-League level. Most recently, Salford City competed in Non-League but the club owned by the Class of ‘92, now plays in League Two.

FC United of Manchester

The Red Rebels are one of the best-supported Non-League clubs in the north west. Formed by fans seeking an alternative to the Glazer-owned United, FC United of Manchester was born in 2005 and has been run by supporters ever since. After spending a number of years moving up the football pyramid and living a nomadic life, the club moved into Broadhurst Park, which opened in 2015.

Altrincham

Alty are one of Non-League’s grand old clubs and have been in existence for over 100 years. Situated in the Trafford area, the Robins have won various trophies over the years, including Conference titles in 1980 and 1981. They currently play in the National League North.

Trafford

Based in Flixton, Trafford are members of the NPL Division One West in the eighth tier of the English football pyramid. Founded in 1990, the North have played at Shawe View Stadium since their formation.

Maine Road

Maine Road formed in the 1950s when supporters of Manchester City founded the club under the name City Supporters Rusholme. In the 60s they changed their name after relocating offices to the Maine Road Social Club. Road, as they are affectionately known, do not pay their players as an amateur club playing at the tenth level of the pyramid. The fanbase is still made up of Manchester City supporters and a great alternative club to support for Cityzens.

Abbey Hey

Abbey Hey can trace its roots back to the early 1900s and currently play their football in the North West Counties League. The club spent much of its most successful years of the 1980s and 1990s competing in the Manchester League where they won a number of trophies.