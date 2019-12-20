Five Non-League footballers who made it to the Premier League

When a former Non-League player gets to the top flight, it shows just how hard they worked. It also shows that some players develop more slowly than others, and the amount of footballers who start out at the bottom and work their way up has been a growing trend.

Leicester City, Manchester United, and Liverpool have all had former Non-League stars in their teams recently with Roma being the latest to snap up a former Non-League talent.

Here are five of the best Non-League success stories…

Jamie Vardy – Leicester City

Jamie Vardy is the most famous former Non-League baller plying his trade in the Premier League right now. Vardy started with Stocksbridge Park Steels before moving onto Halifax Town and Fleetwood Town. It was at Fleetwood that Vardy caught the attention of Leicester City, who paid £1 million for the striker in 2012. Since moving to the Foxes, the 32-year-old whippet has won both Championship and Premier League titles as well as representing England at two major international tournaments.

Chris Smalling – Roma

Smalling started his pro career with Maidstone United before Fulham snatched him up in 2008 in a deal that saw the Whites pay £10,000 up front and £10,000 for every ten league matches the giant defender played. It didn’t take long for Manchester United to sign Smalling after his Fulham debut before a loan move to Serie A last summer.

Joe Hart – Burnley

The former England stopper isn’t the player he once was but no one doubts his status as one of the best Premier League keepers this decade. Hart has won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, two League Cups and numerous international caps but it all started with Shrewsbury Town in the Conference back in 2004. Hart made his debut for Salop after his 17th birthday.

Michail Antonio – West Ham

Michail Antonio is a mainstay of in the West Ham team but before joining the Hammers, he played for a number of Football League and Non-League sides after breaking into the professional ranks at Tooting & Mitcham United. Antonio was initially signed at West Ham as a full-back but has played as both a winger and more recently up front alongside Sebastian Haller. His pace has made him a regular selection at the London Stadium regardless of who the manager is at the job.

James Tarkowski – Burnley

Of course, the working-class club that is Burnley would have more than one former Non-League footballer playing in the team. Centre-back James Tarkowski played for both Blackburn Rovers and Oldham Athletic’s academies before moving to Maine Road FC. The Non-League club played in the North West Counties League at the time. According to Tarkowski, his stint at Maine Road FC toughened him up and prepared him for the rigours of pro football and he is a linchpin of Sean Dyche’s Burnley side.