BT Sport confirm next batch of live National League matches

National Leaders Barrow are looking forward to making a third appearance on BTSport this season after the latest batch of televised games were scheduled on Friday.
BT Sport are set to broadcast their 5.20pm kick off at Sutton United’s Gander Green Lane on Saturday 22 February.
It will be the third time the Bluebirds will be playing on TV following August’s home win over Yeovil Town and next month’s big game against title-chasing rivals Bromley at Holker Street.
Two more games were also pencilled in on Friday before BT Sport’s cameras cover Christmas Saturday’s lunchtime clash between Sutton United and Yeovil Town at Gander Green Lane.
BT Sport cover the battles at both ends of the table when the promotion-chasing Glovers host struggling Chesterfield at Huish Park on Saturday 15 February in a 5.20pm kick-off.
Notts County welcome Aldershot Town to Meadow Lane on Sunday 1 March looking to avenge November’s defeat at The EBB Stadium after the 1.15pm kick-off was confirmed as the third game to be televised.
? BT Sport and National League announcement
Three more matches will be broadcast live in 2020 ?
?https://t.co/xvcTvvWtr3 pic.twitter.com/xZL64SzekA
— The National League (@TheVanaramaNL) December 27, 2019
BT Sport 1 upcoming live matches
Barrow v Bromley – Saturday, January 18, kick-off 5.20pm
Yeovil Town v Chesterfield – Saturday February 15, kick-off 5.20pm
Sutton United v Barrow – Saturday February 22, kick-off 5.20pm
Notts County v Aldershot – Sunday March 1, kick-off 1.15pm
Tagged Barrow, Barrow AFC, bt sport, National League, Vanarama National League