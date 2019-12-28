Quantcast
Blues star loving his spot in new Non-League Paper calendar!

Non-League Paper

Billericay Town’s Jake Robinson is loving The Non-League Paper’s 2020 official calendar after his FA Cup heroics this season earned him a starring role!

Out now and on sale in time for 2020, the frontman is likely to have more than one copy of the calendar tucked away at home after a picture of him celebrating one of his hat-trick of goals in Billericay’s 5-2 victory over Sutton United was chosen as October’s top image.

Blues photographer Nicky Hayes took the picture for The NLP and grabbed a new shot of a proud Robinson showing off his spot in the newly published calendar before the club hosted Chelmsford City in National League South at New Lodge on Saturday.

Image courtesy of Nicky Hayes

