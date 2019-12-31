Josh Vincent celebrating Folkestone Invicta milestone for New Year!

Neil Cugley is leading the tributes to Josh Vincent as he prepares to make his five hundredth appearances for BetVictor Isthmian League leaders Folkestone Invicta at Merstham on New Year’s Day.

The versatile full-back and right back is set to join a select club of only four other Invicta players to reach the milestone after Micheal Everitt, 735 appearances and still counting, Liam Friend on 546 and Frankie Chappell with 501.

Cugley told the club’s website: “JV is the sort of player every manager wants. He is a reliable full-back and he has also filled in at centre back when I’ve asked him to and he has also chipped in with some valuable goals.

“500 games with one club shows a loyalty that you don’t see very often nowadays”.

?? 500 CLUB We head to Merstham on New Years Day with one man, myth and legend set to join an elite group who have pulled on the stripes 500 times. Head over to https://t.co/1PA7HAereC to find out who pic.twitter.com/sPThRThbF1 — Folkestone Invicta (@FIFC) December 30, 2019

Vincent, 29, made his first senior appearance as a substitute in a 2-0 home win over Corinthian-Casuals on Saturday 25th October 2008. For his services to the club, he’s already been rewarded with a testimonial season in 2017/18.

He’s scored 37 goals so far and told the club’s fans he is looking forward to more goals and games in 2020 in a statement marking his New Year’s Day landmark.

Vincent said: “I want to keep playing as long as I can. I’m almost 30 now so I think I can go on for a while yet and who knows if I keep fit I might catch up with Mev [Micheal Everitt]!

“I’ve seen a few full-backs come and go over the years and I’m still here!

“Looking more short term, one of our supporters has offered me a bottle of champagne if I score nine goals this season, well I’m on five with half the season to go so I’d like to think I’m in with a chance of winning that!”

Image courtesy of Randolph File/folkestoneinvictafc.co.uk

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Folkestone Invicta, Folkestone Invicta FC